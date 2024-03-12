ISG Certified as ‘Great Place To Work’

ISG Center of Excellence in India recognized by Great Place To Work® Institute for the fifth consecutive year

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced ISG India has been recognized for the fifth consecutive year as a "Great Place to Work" by the Great Place to Work® Institute.





The ISG Center of Excellence in Bangalore, where more than 700 employees provide critical support services to ISG clients and internal teams, was Great Place To Work Certified™ in February, and recognized as having a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ designed to deliver sustained business results.

The Great Place To Work® employee survey platform provides feedback, real-time reporting and insights for strategic people decisions, gathered through the Trust Index© employee experience survey and the Culture Audit© evaluation of an organization’s people practices. To be certified, an organization must achieve a minimum of 70 percent positive responses in the Trust Index© survey and submit a culture audit prepared by HR. The 2024 survey showed 81 percent of ISG India employees say it is a great place to work.

“We are pleased and honored to have been named a ‘Great Place To Work’ for the fifth year in a row by the Great Place To Work® Institute, considered the global authority on workplace culture,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO of ISG. “This is a testament to the expertise and talent of our team in India, and to their determination to deliver exceptional client and employee experiences.”

ISG has also been recognized as one of only 100 organizations in India to be named one of India’s Best Workplaces for Women for 2023 by the Great Place To Work® Institute. The recognition requires at least 10 percent of an organization’s workforce to be women, and women employees must give the business a minimum of 70 percent positive feedback on the Trust Index© assessment.

Since 1992, Great Place To Work® has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace. The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by strong leadership, consistent employee experience and sustainable financial performance and deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries.

