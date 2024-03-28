J.D. Power Names Fifth Third Bank No. 1 for Retail Banking Experience in Florida

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–J.D. Power today named Fifth Third Bank No. 1 for Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction in Florida as part of its 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM. The Study also noted that customers rated Fifth Third No. 1 in 4 of 7 categories: trust, staff, account offerings and value.





“I am immensely proud that Fifth Third has been recognized for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in Florida,” said Jamie Leonard, chief operating officer of Fifth Third. “Our vision is to be the One Bank people most value and trust, so J.D. Power’s recognition as the Most Trusted Retail Bank in Florida demonstrates our success in putting the customer at the center of everything we do.”

Fifth Third has had a presence in Florida since 1991 and has been strategically and rapidly growing in the state as part of the Bank’s southeast expansion strategy. The Bank opened 26 locations in Florida in the past two years and plans for an additional 25 by the end of 2025. There are 175 branches throughout the state that provide consumer banking, with additional non-branch locations for commercial banking and wealth and asset management needs.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world’s leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

