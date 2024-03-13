JumpCloud Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Marketplace availability offers fast and convenient integration for seamless access and security from JumpCloud’s open directory platform

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JumpCloud Inc. today announced its open directory platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace . Customers and Google Cloud partners can quickly discover, purchase, and implement JumpCloud for seamless user access to Google Cloud resources and secure management of Google Workspace identities.

“Bringing JumpCloud to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the open directory platform on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, managing director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “JumpCloud can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys.”

“After launching our partnership with Google Workspace last year, our customers have told us about how much time they have reclaimed for other important areas of operation thanks to JumpCloud,” said Micha Hershman, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. “Google Cloud Marketplace availability makes it even easier for organizations to move completely to the cloud, ridding themselves of on-premises Active Directory and device management infrastructure. We’ve expanded JumpCloud’s reach while delivering the same flexibility and simplicity to the broader Google Cloud audience—especially when admins are wrestling with IT tool sprawl and growing external threats. Securing identity and devices together with JumpCloud and Google Workspace provides a cost-effective, best-in-class alternative to legacy single-vendor solutions.”

Key benefits include:

Leverage existing Google Cloud commitments to increase aggregate purchasing power

Simplified billing for streamlined procurement and faster implementation

Faster user onboarding with automatic provisioning of Google Workspace identities

Enhanced security for Google Cloud resources with conditional and passwordless access

IT departments must select tools that enhance workforce productivity while maintaining security on a large scale across an increasingly heterogeneous device environment. JumpCloud offers centralized and enhanced identity, access, and device management features, serving as either the primary identity provider (IdP) or integrating with other platforms like Google Workspace. JumpCloud offers unmatched flexibility and support for organizations looking to optimize productivity and user experience without sacrificing robust security. With JumpCloud Device Management, all of your Windows, Mac, and Linux devices are monitored and managed in a unified manner, with similar insight and support capabilities independent of OS or device type.

This announcement follows the 2023 offering that first combined Google Workspace’s array of productivity and collaboration tools with JumpCloud’s open directory platform for improved IT management and security.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by more than 200,000 organizations, including GoFundMe, Grab, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including General Atlantic, Sapphire Ventures, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

