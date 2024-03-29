Kevin Chartrand, Experienced Health and Human Services Technology Consultant, Joins BerryDunn’s Consulting Team to Launch Investment Management Solution Suite

PORTLAND, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BerryDunn, a full-service assurance, tax, and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Kevin Chartrand, MBA, PMP, CPHIMS, who brings over 15 years of state health and human services technology expertise to BerryDunn’s growing Medicaid Practice Group. Chartrand will lead the launch of BerryDunn’s new investment management solution suite designed to serve the unique needs of Medicaid agencies.





TransformHHS (tHHS), the new web-based solution suite developed by Chartrand, streamlines data entry and information access, facilitates investment strategy development, and supports the entire investment life cycle. “I’m excited to bring this technology to BerryDunn’s health and human services clients,” says Chartrand. “The portal will facilitate enterprise management and provide real-time insights into investments so they can make informed decisions based on measurable benefits.”

BerryDunn’s growing Consulting Team is adding experts like Chartrand to strengthen their diverse health and human services offerings and meet the evolving and growing needs of the firm’s government clients nationwide. Chartrand is the latest Senior Manager to join the firm’s Medicaid Practice Group, bringing a unique specialization in advanced health information technology.

Brandon Milton, MBA, Principal and leader in the Medicaid Practice Group explains, “Kevin will bring leading-edge insights to our Medicaid clients to transform and modernize operations, leveraging the AI-powered modeling of tHHS. He is a Medicaid enterprise visionary with a long history of success across the investment management life cycle—from modernization strategy and enterprise redesign, procurement planning, and APD management to outcomes management and federal reporting.”

Chartrand sits on workgroups shaping Medicaid strategy to help states monitor and manage investments. He speaks at national conferences like the upcoming 2024 State Health IT Connect Summit in April, where he will demonstrate an innovative approach to electronic APD submissions, aligned both with Streamlined Modular Certification (SMC) and outcomes management reporting requirements.

About BerryDunn

BerryDunn is a leading national professional services firm providing assurance, tax, and consulting services to businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies throughout the US and its territories. Since 1974, we have been a client-centered, people-first firm with a mission to empower the meaningful growth of our people, clients, and communities. Led by CEO Sarah Belliveau, the firm has been recognized for its efforts in creating a diverse and inclusive workplace culture, and for its focus on learning, development, and well-being. Learn more at berrydunn.com.

Contacts

Christine Downs



Christine.Downs@berrydunn.com

617.340.1311