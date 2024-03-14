Kure Technologies Director Appointment

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 13, 2024) – Kure Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: KUR.H) (the “Company” or “Kure”) announces that the board of directors has appointed Mr. Isaac Kron as a director, replacing Mr. Igor Keselman who resigned earlier today, March 13, 2024. Isaac has owned and managed various businesses over the past 45 years, including a large transportation company, and brings a wealth of knowledge to this position. He has been and still is an avid supporter of community charities and prides himself on mentoring young entrepreneurs in business management. We welcome Isaac aboard.

