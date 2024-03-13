Liqid Welcomes Tech Industry Veteran Edgar Masri as CEO

Masri joins Liqid amidst surging demand for its solutions, which facilitate efficient GPU infrastructure for AI applications

Sumit Puri will continue to contribute to Liqid’s success as a member of the Board of Directors, while transitioning to the roles of President and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO)

These changes will afford leadership enhanced flexibility as the company continues to focus on delivering efficient infrastructure solutions for the AI era

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence–Liqid, a leader in composable infrastructure solutions, announced today that the company has welcomed Edgar Masri as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as part of a planned leadership transition. Masri’s experience in the technology sector spans decades, and his deep understanding of market trends and the realities of infrastructure architecture enable him to make informed business decisions that advance with Liqid’s strategic goals. Simultaneously, Cofounder and former CEO Sumit Puri will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping Liqid’s strategic vision, remaining on the Liqid Board of Directors and transitioning to serve as President and Chief Strategy Officer. The changes enable the Liqid leadership team to better capitalize on market momentum associated with the widespread proliferation of artificial intelligence and deliver superior data performance and efficiency with Liqid composable architecture.

“The Liqid team is thrilled to welcome Edgar Masri as Liqid’s new CEO. His exceptional leadership record and distinguished reputation in the global technology industry make him an invaluable asset to our team,” Puri said. “In preparing for this transition, I have been impressed by the fresh perspective, strategic acumen, and influential industry connections he brings to our company, and I look forward to collaborating with Edgar in my new role to build on existing initiatives and forge new paths to market for Liqid technologies.”

Masri is a veteran executive leader in the technology sector, encompassing experience in hardware and software specialists and organizations of various sizes, from startups to category leaders. He joined from Taiwanese original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Accton Technology, where he held the post of CEO. Before that, he was CEO & President of inertial sensor specialist Qualtré Inc.; before that, he was CEO & President of digital electronics manufacturer 3Com.

With Masri’s experience encompassing the successful scaling of technology companies across multiple markets, he is well-positioned to support Liqid’s continued growth and ongoing internationalization. Moreover, his direct experience in the fast-growing AI ecosystem across the semiconductor, system, and software industries gives him a unique perspective on how Liqid’s products can more competitively and efficiently serve this fast-growing space by meeting the demands of data-intensive AI applications.

The explosive growth of these applications and the associated implications for AI architectures are generating strong interest in Liqid solutions. Securing marquee partnership opportunities demands ongoing, in-person engagement and hands-on oversight for demanding development projects.

Masri is relocating to the greater Denver area to strengthen Liqid’s local leadership presence and enhance the execution of complex projects. This move allows Puri to concentrate on strategic partnerships and external relations vital for the company’s success.

“Under the leadership of Sumit and his executive team, Liqid has achieved remarkable strides in technology innovation, partner development, and sales for our composable infrastructure solutions. I am excited about the ongoing collaboration as we continue to expand Liqid’s global presence,” Masri said. “Leveraging this impressive momentum, our focus will remain on advancing GPU composability, strengthening ties with key technology innovators and OEMs, and positioning Liqid as a pivotal component within the AI data ecosystem.”

Liqid delivers a new data center architecture for the AI era

Liqid Matrix composable infrastructure software has the potential to revolutionize AI infrastructure, delivering enhanced GPU integration for accelerated performance, energy and cost efficiency, and rapid market deployment. Direct-access pools of silicon-agnostic GPUs, NICs, DPUs, and Liqid IO Accelerator NVMe SSDs, ensure high-speed, localized connectivity for AI deployments. Combined with industry-leading composable features such as Liqid’s peer-2-peer accelerator communication, users can realize up to 10x performance improvement, significantly boosting processing speeds for competitive edge in critical applications.

Liqid’s investors include top venture capital firms such as Lightrock, Digital Bridge, InterAlpen, Iron Gate, and others. The company’s technology alliances include stalwarts such as Dell Technologies, NVIDIA, AMD, and Broadcom, with customers across leading enterprise, government, education, digital media, and hyperscale providers.

Follow Liqid on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date with the latest Liqid news and industry insights. Reach out to Liqid to schedule a free infrastructure evaluation and discover how Liqid composable solutions provide infrastructure for the world’s most critical applications.

About Liqid

Liqid is at the forefront of composable infrastructure technology, delivering flexible, scalable, and efficient data center solutions. With its innovative approach, Liqid enables customers to optimize their IT infrastructure to meet evolving demands. Liqid’s dedication to redefining data center agility and performance positions the company as a visionary leader in the field, committed to delivering the highest quality of services and solutions. For more information about Liqid and its revolutionary technology, visit liqid.com.

Contacts

George Wagner



george.wagner@liqid.com

303.500.1551