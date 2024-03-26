LIV Sotheby’s International Realty Names Nolan Carleton as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications

Former AT&T Marketing & Comms Exec Brings Expertise in Media, Technology & Branding to Luxury Real Estate Brokerage

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LIV Sotheby’s International Realty (LIV SIR), Colorado’s premier real estate firm, is proud to announce that Nolan Carleton has been named as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications.





In the dynamic world of luxury real estate, brokerages must continually evolve their strategies by tapping into talent from varied and unexpected industries. Carleton, the latest addition to LIV SIR’s leadership team, is the most recent example. With her proven track record for innovation and inclination to leverage technology to elevate brand presence, Carleton brings digital flair to the traditionally refined world of high-end real estate. LIV SIR’s bold move not only underscores the industry’s appetite for fresh perspectives, but also signals an adaptation to the ever-evolving demands of their unique clientele.

Carleton brings notable experience from her previous leadership roles, most recently as AT&T’s Associate Vice President of Global Marketing and Corporate Communications, head of global social media, and founder of the AT&T Social Lab. During her tenure at AT&T, Carleton built an award-winning in-house creative agency, launched new technology, built successful employee engagement programs, and transformed social storytelling. She held leadership roles across global marketing, executive communications, editorial, technology, and internal communications. Carleton’s marketing and communications campaigns have won accolades including Shorty Awards, Global Social Media Awards, Gold Davey Awards, PR Daily Awards, and Ragan Awards.

Carleton’s unique background will bring a fresh perspective to the LIV SIR leadership team. She is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, holds an advisory board seat for the tech startup RADI AI, is a member of the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), and serves as a longtime judge for the Webby Awards.

“I am thrilled to join the distinguished team at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. I look forward to further amplifying the brand, building upon a tradition of excellence by jumpstarting new thinking with an elevated strategy,” says Carleton.

Carleton’s proven successes leading large-scale content teams and creative operations coupled with her reputation for early adoption of emerging technology demonstrate her ability to drive impactful results. In her pivot to the luxury real estate sector, Carleton looks forward to instilling inventive, forward-thinking ideas from her multi-industry background. Carleton’s expertise and unique skill set will continue to drive the LIV SIR tradition of industry leadership while also offering opportunities for innovation.

“I am ecstatic that Nolan has joined the team, and I am confident that she will infuse new ideas as we continue to provide world-class results and an unmatched experience for our brokers and clients. We aim to continually raise the bar and set new standards for excellence. Our talent strategy is reflective of that goal,” notes Shannel Ryan, President, Colorado, for LIV Sotheby’s International Realty.

Nolan’s arrival marks a significant milestone in our continued commitment to leadership and innovation as we redefine luxury real estate standards and exceed expectations in our industry. LIV SIR is a trailblazer in the realm of luxury real estate, consistently pushing boundaries and redefining best-in-class. Stay tuned for more people announcements in the coming weeks.

About LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty is a leading real estate firm specializing in luxury properties. With a commitment to exceptional and personalized service, the firm has been a key player in the real estate market, serving clients across Colorado and beyond. LIV Sotheby’s International Realty is located in the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park.

LIV Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to be the #1 Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliate, dominating the luxury real estate industry with an annual sales volume of $5.6 billion as of 2023. Furthermore, in March of 2023, they received the Platinum Award and President’s Club Award for their outstanding performance. The company’s core mission revolves around individuals who seek an exceptional home, lifestyle, and impeccable service. The brand’s rich history and global network spans 11 regions, 84 countries and territories, 1,115 offices, and 26,500 sales associates. With centuries-long prestige and unmatched reputation, LIV Sotheby’s International Realty provides listings with the best-in-class exposure and ensures buyers’ trust.

