Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ: LGCL) Harnesses AI and GPT Technologies to Drive Human Resources Services and ESG Compliance

NEW YORK, Mar 7, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – Human resources service markets have rebounded significantly worldwide since the recovery of post-COVID era. In China alone, with more than 63,000 human resources service agencies generating a total operating revenue of RMB2.5 trillion and the markets are still growing at rates in high-teens, these present immense market opportunities for technology-driven human capital management service companies like Lucas GC Limited (the “Company” or “Lucas”) (NASDAQ: LGCL).

According to market research firm Frost and Sullivan, Lucas is the largest technology-driven online agency-centric human resources management service provider in China based on PaaS. It was listed at USD 4.00 per share. The Company has achieved significant growth in revenue and net profit by effectively combining AI technology with traditional industries. The investment highlights of this Company are seldom observed in recent IPO stocks on NASDAQ: Its revenue has surpassed $200 million, with an annual growth rate exceeding 100%. Moreover, it has achieved four consecutive profitable years in the red-hot AI sector where most companies are struggle to make a profit.

Lucas Builds Competitive Advantages

Driven by Technology in an Evolving Landscape

Powered by 16 U.S. and China granted patents in core Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Blockchain technologies, and 70 registered software copyrights, with 6 GPT-related patents granted and another 10 patents pending, Lucas is considered the technological leader in the industry and was awarded “Technologically Advanced Small and Medium-sized Enterprises” by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China in 2022.

Lucas has successfully incorporated its core technologies, particularly in AIGC and GPT, into operations resulting in achieving double revenue growth in 2023. By integrating AIGC and GPT technologies into the PaaS platform, Lucas seamlessly combines scenarios such as resume screening, job matching, video interviews, and candidate consultations with AI, thereby enabling more efficient data processing and candidate matching, reducing operating costs, improving efficiency, and ultimately increasing user stickiness and satisfaction.

In order to sustain its technological leadership, particularly in AIGC and GPT areas, Lucas plans to establish an R&D center in the U.S., which should further solidify Lucas’ leadership in AI technology for improvements on the efficiency of operations leading to continuing achieving revenue and profit growths above the industry averages.

Using Technology to Embrace ESG and Build Brand Awareness

One of Lucas’ corporate missions is to help women, particularly those from a disadvantaged background, obtain an equal level playing field in their careers. By utilizing patents in Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Blockchain technologies, Lucas is actively addressing the gender pay gap in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) -related industries, where the pay gap between male and female employees in similar positions may exceed 10%. Employing a four-pronged approach, including AI-based Personalized Job Push to Female Members, Neutralized Gender-related Content, Online Test, and Chatbot Voice Interview, Lucas strives to offer a level playing field for female candidates via innovative technologies while reducing discrimination and gender bias in hiring and organizational processes.

Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) always plays an imperative role in Lucas’ corporate culture. Not only does Lucas incorporate ESG principles into business operations and innovations but they’re also guiding principles for Lucas’ corporate values. Lucas’ ESG initiatives include the Certified Career Resources Planner (CCRP) certification program which aims to provide users with training on human resources-related skills, labor law and financial knowledge so that the users, particular women, can make a decent earning at a level playing field with all other users. This has boosted Lucas’ brand awareness on the market and enhanced stickiness among users.

To further enhance its initiatives in ESG, Lucas has recently formed a partnership with Jilin University, one of the most prestigious universities in China, to continue to develop comprehensive solutions to tackle inequality and facilitate career developments of women in the technology, media, and telecom industry.

ESG has gained significant prominence in the field of corporate sustainability in recent years. A robust ESG development strategy is essential for organizations to effectively realize their social value. As a leading AI-driven PaaS provider with ESG in its corporate DNA, Lucas places particular emphasis on supporting women’s career development on the job market with its cutting-edge technologies. By utilizing its extensive expertise and technological capabilities, Lucas strives to achieve sustainable growth with ESG compliance.

Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com