M-Files CEO Antti Nivala to Deliver Keynote at AIIM 2024

Presentation to Detail How Generative AI and Automation Can Enrich Knowledge Work

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M-Files, the leader in knowledge work automation, today announced that M-Files founder and CEO, Antti Nivala, will present a solution keynote at the AIIM 2024 Conference in San Antonio, Texas. The event addresses the future of information management and how organizations can leverage information and data to drive better business outcomes in the era of AI and exponential data growth.





Taking place on April 3 at 2:40PM CT at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio River Walk, Antti’s featured presentation, “Driving Digital Transformation with Knowledge Work Automation and GenAI,” explores how enterprises can overcome the challenge of information overload head-on through future-forward digital workplace strategies. With automation critical to ensuring the productivity of knowledge workers, Antti will detail how knowledge workers can connect documents to business processes and uncover related information relevant to any given context to drive productivity, efficiency, and employee collaboration.

“An organization’s information is the lifeline that provides the insights required to gain collective intelligence,” said Antti Nivala, CEO and founder, M-Files. “To navigate the future of work, we must harness the power of information to enable knowledge workers to thrive. AI and automation are crucial to helping enterprises understand the context of documents and interact with their knowledge using natural language.”

Following Antti Nivala’s presentation, M-Files will host a fireside chat alongside a leading oil and gas company customer, detailing the benefits gained from the M-Files knowledge work automation platform. The session, “Improving Process Efficiency and Reducing Business Risk with Automation,” to be held at 11:00AM CT on April 4, will uncover the advantages of gaining a single source of truth, including heightened productivity, stronger integrations, and improved communication.

In addition, M-Files will showcase its knowledge work automation platform during a live demo session at 3:40PM CT on April 3 titled “Unlocking Efficiency: M-Files AI-Powered Knowledge Work Automation platform.” Leveraging the power of automation, the demo will display how organizations can get the most out of their information with M-Files AI-powered document summaries, language-independent queries, and streamlined information search capabilities.

M-Files’ presence at AIIM 2024 underscores its commitment to changing the way we work in the digital age. Attendees can meet with the M-Files team at Booth #121 or schedule a demo.

To learn more about M-Files’ presence at the event and innovative approaches to document management, visit: https://www.m-files.com/m-files-events-webinars/

About M-Files

M-Files is the leading platform for knowledge work automation. With the M-Files platform, knowledge workers can find information faster, work smarter, and achieve more. M-Files features an innovative metadata-driven architecture, embedded workflow engine, and advanced artificial intelligence. This enables customers to eliminate information chaos, improve process efficiency, and automate security and compliance. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.

Contacts

Media:

Debra Dekelbaum, M-Files



debra.dekelbaum@m-files.com

+1 (972) 516-4210, ext. 272

Ali Wolf, fama PR



M-Files@famapr.com