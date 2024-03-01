M-Files to Present at 2024 Gartner Digital Workplace Summit

Featured Session to Address Embracing Automation and AI in the Digital Workplace

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M-Files, the leader in knowledge work automation, today announced that Bob Pritchard, chief revenue officer, M-Files, will be a featured presenter at the 2024 Gartner Digital Workplace Summit, to take place March 18-19 in Grapevine, Texas. Bob’s session, “Unleash Employee Creativity with Knowledge Work Automation,” will explore how digital workplace leaders can harness the power of automation and artificial intelligence to empower employees and reap operational benefits across the organization.





As companies prepare for the future of work and implement next-generation digital workplace strategies, knowledge workers face a problem that remains largely unchanged. Burdened by informational “needles” in virtual “haystacks,” knowledge workers spend nearly half of their time on non-value-added, administrative tasks, leaving less time for the work that matters most. Bob will share how organizations can unlock the benefits of knowledge work automation to enable employees to work smarter, eliminate information chaos, and improve ingenuity. Additionally, the session will address how automation can drive business growth and profitability, improving operational efficiencies, reducing business risk, and streamlining decision-making.

“Generative AI and automation have opened the door to new possibilities, creating an opportunity for organizations to revolutionize employee productivity,” said Bob Pritchard, chief revenue officer, M-Files. “By eliminating mundane, tedious, and repetitive tasks through automation, knowledge workers can flourish, having the freedom to unleash their creativity and ability to work more efficiently by accessing their organization’s knowledge at their fingertips.”

The M-Files presentation will take place on Monday, March 18 at 4:45 PM CDT at the Gaylord Texan Hotel & Convention Center. To learn how M-Files can support your next-generation digital workplace strategies, visit Booth #210.

Prior to the 2024 Gartner Digital Workplace Summit, M-Files will be an exhibitor at the 2024 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, taking place March 11-13 at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. To schedule a demo or for more information, visit Booth #418.

Both events highlight M-Files’ commitment to helping business leaders drive real impact with AI and automation. For more information on how M-Files is transforming knowledge work, visit: https://www.m-files.com/

To learn more about upcoming events where M-Files will be exhibiting, visit: https://www.m-files.com/m-files-events-webinars/#US

