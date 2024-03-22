MACOM to Showcase 200G per Lane Products at Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC)

LOWELL, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”) today announced that it will host live demonstrations of its products at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exposition (“OFC”) in San Diego, California, March 26 – 28, 2024, Booth #3025.

MACOM’s optical and high-speed analog IC design and applications engineering teams will demonstrate the company’s advanced semiconductor solutions and provide updates on its latest innovations in optical communications. These demonstrations feature advancements in 200G per lane technology, along with new product additions to its portfolio of optical, high-speed analog and mixed signal solutions. Customers will have the opportunity to interact with MACOM technical staff during the demonstrations.

200G per Lane Live Demonstrations Include:

MACOM PURE DRIVETM 200 Gbps per Lane Linear Drive: MACOM is extending the capabilities of its MACOM PURE DRIVE portfolio to 212 Gbps per lane to enable the development of 1.6TB linear pluggable optical (“LPO”) modules. MACOM PURE DRIVE removes DSP from optical modules and provides industry-leading low power, low latency solutions for optical communications for both single-mode and multi-mode fibers. This live demonstration will highlight a 200 Gbps per lane LPO solution leveraging MACOM’s leading transimpedance amplifiers (“TIA”) and drivers.

226 Gbps per Lane Active Copper Cable Equalizers: MACOM will host a live demonstration of its four channel, 226 Gbps per lane, linear equalizers supporting active copper cable applications up to 1.6TB. MACOM’s new linear equalizer product line can extend a typical copper cable’s performance to 2.5 meters at 226 Gbps data rates, allowing hyperscale cloud and Internet Service Providers to consider active copper cables (ACC) as an alternative to direct attach copper (DAC) cables or active electrical cables (AEC) in high data rate applications.

Other live demonstrations will feature MACOM technological advancements to support 25G PON ecosystems, RF-over-Fiber and PCIe-over-Fiber for data center and telecom applications.

MACOM is a founding member of the newly formed Linear Pluggable Optics Multi-Source Agreement, or LPO MSA. The LPO MSA is a group of industry leading networking, semiconductor and optical companies, formed to develop the specifications for networking equipment and optical modules required to enable a broad ecosystem of interoperable LPO solutions. These specifications target the industry-wide challenge of reducing power, cost, and latency, while improving the reliability of high-speed optical interconnects. MACOM’s participation in the LPO MSA highlights its broad support of linear pluggable architectures, covering multiple technologies and form factors at 100G per lane and above.

To schedule a live demo please contact MACOM sales or email us at sales@macom.com. We invite OFC attendees to Booth #3025 to meet with MACOM’s engineers to learn how our newest products are enabling high-speed next-generation PON, Wireless and Wireline Telecom and Cloud Data Center networks.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

