MarineMax Completes Acquisition of Premier Distributor and Retailer Williams Tenders USA

~ Acquisition Expected to be Accretive in First Full Year of Operations ~

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world’s largest recreational boat, yacht and superyacht services company, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Williams Tenders USA, Inc. (Williams). Headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, Williams is a premier distributor and retailer for UK-based Williams Jet Tenders Ltd., the world’s leading manufacturer of rigid inflatable jet tenders for the luxury yacht market. The acquisition is expected to be accretive in its first full year of operations.





“ The addition of Williams illustrates our strategic approach to growth, focused on the acquisition of high-quality businesses that enhance our margin profile and strengthen customer relationships,” said W. Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarineMax. “ Today, Williams’ luxury jet tenders are marketed in 20 locations across the United States and the Caribbean. Fueled by growth in the yacht and luxury yacht markets, we see significant potential for growth of Williams, while maintaining the exceptional level of service and experiences their customer base expects. We believe Williams is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth opportunity and are thrilled to welcome the entire Williams USA team to the MarineMax family.”

About Williams Tenders USA

Williams Tenders USA is the premier U.S. distributor and retailer for Williams Jet Tenders, the world’s leading luxury jet tender manufacturer. The United Kingdom based manufacturer was established in 2005 and is known for its innovative, high-performance tenders with many custom options. In 2014, Williams Jet Tenders established its U.S. distributor and retailer, Williams Tenders USA. Headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida, and with dealer locations on the U.S. East and West Coasts, in the Great Lakes region and in the Caribbean, Williams Tenders USA provides comprehensive coverage for customers throughout the United States and the Caribbean.

About MarineMax

As the world’s largest lifestyle retailer of recreational boats and yachts, as well as yacht concierge and superyacht services, MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) is United by Water. We have over 130 locations worldwide, including 82 dealerships and 66 marina and storage facilities. Our integrated business includes IGY Marinas, which operates luxury marinas in yachting and sport fishing destinations around the world; Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies; Cruisers Yachts, one of the world’s premier manufacturers of premium sport yachts and motor yachts; and Intrepid Powerboats, a premier manufacturer of powerboats. To enhance and simplify the customer experience, we provide financing and insurance services as well as leading digital technology products that connect boaters to a network of preferred marinas, dealers, and marine professionals through Boatyard and Boatzon. In addition, we operate MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, which offers our charter vacation guests the luxury boating adventures of a lifetime. Land comprises 29% of the earth’s surface. We’re focused on the other 71%. Learn more at www.marinemax.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include the expectations that the acquisition of Williams Tenders, USA, Inc. will be accretive in the first full year of operations and that Williams is well-positioned to grow. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties include the Company’s abilities to reduce inventory, manage expenses and accomplish its goals and strategies, the quality of the new product offerings from the Company’s manufacturing partners, the performance and integration of the recently-acquired businesses, general economic conditions, as well as those within the Company’s industry, the liquidity and strength of its bank group partners, the level of consumer spending, and numerous other factors identified in the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors:

Mike McLamb



Chief Financial Officer



MarineMax, Inc.



727-531-1700

Scott Solomon or Laura Resag



Sharon Merrill Advisors



investors@marinemax.com

617-542-5300