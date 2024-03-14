Metaguest.AI Announces Private Placement of Units

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 13, 2024) – Metaguest.ai Incorporated (CSE: METG) (formerly BnSellit Technology Inc.) (the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement offering (the “Offering”) of 433,650 units (each a “Unit”) for gross proceeds of $130,095 at a price of $0.30 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant is exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.50 per Warrant expiring on September 12, 2025. The gross proceeds received by the Corporation will be used for working capital purposes. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period until July 13, 2024. Since November 2023, the Corporation has closed an aggregate of $310,034 under the terms of the Offering.

For further information, please contact:

Antonio Comparelli, Chief Executive Officer
Email: tc@metaguest.ai
Tel: 416-720-8677

Read more10 Common Workplace Injuries

Chris Carmichael, Chief Financial Officer
Email: ccarmichael@metaguest.ai
Tel: 647-225-4337

About Metaguest.ai Incorporated

Metaguest.ai Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

Read moreLeading Canadian Home Improvement Retailer Extends Fortinet Secure SD-WAN Across 1,100+ Network Edges

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201405

Related Stories

Kure Technologies Director Appointment

Sphere 3D Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Operational Updates

Cerilon and Chevron Enter into Technology Licensing Agreements for the Production of Superior-Quality Group III+ Base Oils and Ultra-Low Sulphur Diesel at its Gas-To-Liquids (GTL) Facility in Williams County, North Dakota

CORRECTION: Hypercharge Selected by Trotman Auto Group for DC Fast Charging Stations in Metro Vancouver

Sekur Private Data Outlines Business Data Cyber Risks from Bad Actor States During U.S. Election Year – Offers Countermeasures

Kudos Unveils Group eCards to Elevate Employee Recognition

You may have missed

Kure Technologies Director Appointment

Sphere 3D Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Operational Updates

Cerilon and Chevron Enter into Technology Licensing Agreements for the Production of Superior-Quality Group III+ Base Oils and Ultra-Low Sulphur Diesel at its Gas-To-Liquids (GTL) Facility in Williams County, North Dakota

CORRECTION: Hypercharge Selected by Trotman Auto Group for DC Fast Charging Stations in Metro Vancouver

Sekur Private Data Outlines Business Data Cyber Risks from Bad Actor States During U.S. Election Year – Offers Countermeasures

error: Content is protected !!