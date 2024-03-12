MIT-Built Generative AI Company Ikigai Labs Launches AI Ethics Council of Leading Academia and Entrepreneurs

As AI becomes central to consumers and businesses, the new council will tackle critical ethical issues in the technology’s development

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.—March 12, 2024 — Today, Ikigai Labs, a company that unlocks the power of generative AI for tabular data, announced the formation of a new AI Ethics Council comprised of experts and thought leaders from leading academic institutions across the U.S. The AI Ethics Council will tackle pressing ethical and security issues impacting AI development and usage, addressing next steps and recommendations for technology organizations and the workforce.

The AI Ethics Council will be spearheaded by Ikigai co-founder and CEO, Dr. Devavrat Shah, who is also a tenured MIT professor of nearly 20 years in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. The council will convene to discuss topics including AI governance, data minimization, confidentiality, lawfulness, accuracy and more. Following each meeting, the council will publish a recommendation of actions and next steps for organizations to consider moving forward. As part of its commitment to ethical AI deployment and innovation, Ikigai Labs will implement the action items the council recommends.

“As AI rapidly infiltrates almost every industry, the need for responsible development cannot and should not be ignored. Our founding members of this prestigious council of luminary academics and thought leaders bring expertise spanning many critical domains and industries,” said Devavrat Shah, co-founder and CEO of Ikigai Labs. “Ikigai was founded on academic research, and we have integrated ethics and responsible design at the core of our AI technology. This AI Ethics Council is a cornerstone of that commitment and our councilmembers’ leadership lends exceptional depth and a breadth of knowledge to our mission.”

These founding members of the AI Ethics Council will bring diverse experience and expertise to the program. Selected for their extensive groundbreaking research in the fields of data science, data-driven decision-making, social systems, AI and ethical algorithms, and law and national security, the inaugural members include:

Dr. Munther Dahleh: Dr. Dahleh is the Founding Director of the Institute for Data Systems and Society (IDSS) and the William Coolidge Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Aram A. Gavoor: Aram Gavoor is Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at George Washington University and an internationally recognized scholar in American administrative law, national security and federal courts.

Dr. Michael Kearns: Michael Kearns is the National Center Chair for the Department of Computer and Information Science and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Michael I. Jordan: Michael I. Jordan is the Pehong Chen Distinguished Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and the Department of Statistics at the University of California, Berkeley.

Kamal Ahluwalia: Kamal Ahluwalia is the President of Ikigai Labs. Kamal has proven experience in building and scaling high-growth companies. Prior to Ikigai, Kamal was President at Eightfold.ai.

The council will meet each quarter, and the first gathering convened on February 21, 2024 to discuss the topic of AI governance. The council will also continue to grow as additional industry leaders bring their expertise to the organization. For more information about Ikigai Labs’ AI Ethics Council, please visit: https://www.ikigailabs.io/company/ai-ethics-council

About Ikigai Labs

Ikigai generative AI transforms tabular and time series data, empowering businesses with predictive and actionable insights. Grounded in award-winning MIT research, Ikigai’s Large Graphical Model (LGM) platform powers its aiMatch, aiCast and aiPlan models and AI solutions for data reconciliation, forecasting and scenario planning. It blends human intuition with easy, fast and powerful AI, resulting in effective data-driven, human-centered decisions. Seamlessly integrating with any IT setup, Ikigai supports over 200 data sources for ease of integration. With proven results like a 20% improvement in forecasting accuracy and 70% reduction in data analysis time, Ikigai is transforming industries with its unparalleled efficiency and precision. To learn more and try Ikigai, visit https://www.ikigailabs.io. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Sarah Medina

10Fold for Ikigai Labs

909-573-6717

Ikigai@10fold.com