Morgan Truck Body Announces the Acquisition of Transit Truck Bodies Inc.

Expands its presence in North America

MORGANTOWN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MorganTruckBody–Morgan Truck Body, LLC announces that it has acquired Transit Truck Bodies Inc. (Les Fourgons Transit Inc.), a well-established manufacturer of truck bodies in Laval, Quebec, Canada. The acquisition of Transit increases the total number of Morgan Truck Body locations to 14 manufacturing facilities in North America.





“We are excited to welcome Transit team members and customers to Morgan Truck Body. Transit’s expertise and leadership in truck body manufacturing and customer service in Canada strengthen our commitment to customers in North America to provide truck body innovations both now and in the future,” says Corby Stover, President of Morgan Truck Body.

Founded in 1978, award-winning Transit Truck Bodies has been mastering the craft of truck body manufacturing for over forty-five years, with Louis Leclair leading as Transit’s president. Transit Truck Bodies is headquartered in Laval, Quebec, and includes a product line of cutaway, dry freight, refrigerated, and tailor-made solutions.

The acquisition provides greater North American coverage, joining Morgan Truck Body’s 13 existing manufacturing facilities in Canada and the United States.

“With Transit’s workforce, known for quality and efficiency, and an expandable 120,000+ square foot manufacturing facility in the heart of Quebec, Morgan Truck Body looks forward to meeting growing customer needs with quality products for North American markets,” said Tom Diez, Chief Commercial Officer of Morgan Truck Body.

Transit’s President, Louis Leclair stated, “By becoming a part of Morgan Truck Body, the marketplace leader in light- and medium-duty truck bodies in North America, Transit customers will benefit from a robust network of resources and leadership experienced in providing quality bodies and service.”

Deloitte Corporate Finance Inc. served as financial advisors and BCF Business Law served as legal counsel for Transit Truck Bodies Inc.

About Morgan Truck Body, LLC

Those who depend on trucks to move their business choose Morgan Truck Body. Morgan remains committed to its mission to design, build, sell, and support the most reliable truck bodies in the world, as the preferred global partner providing innovative middle-mile solutions connecting the world’s supply chain. Founded in 1952 and headquartered in Morgantown, PA, Morgan Truck Body is the largest manufacturer of light- and medium-duty truck bodies in North America. Morgan employs over 2,700 team members in 13 manufacturing locations and 8 service centers across the United States and Canada. Morgan Truck Body, LLC is a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc., an owner-operated business enterprise providing best-in-class automotive and manufacturing goods and services. For more information, visit MorganCorp.com

J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. is a business enterprise that provides best-in-class commercial automotive and manufacturing goods and services. The company applies innovative operational and financial disciplines to the manufacturing of truck and van bodies, pick-up truck covers and accessories, industrial vehicle storage and shelving, funeral coaches, limousines, specialty industrial parts and expandable foam packaging. The portfolio of industry-leading business units includes Morgan Truck Body, LLC, Morgan Olson, LLC, The Reading Truck Group, LLC, MIC Group, LLC, EFP, LLC, FederalEagle, LLC, Masterack, LLC, Truck Accessories Group, LLC and J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. d/b/a EAVX. For more information, visit JBPoindexter.com or LinkedIn.

About TRANSIT Truck Bodies (www.transit.ca)

Since 1978, Transit’s growth and technological advances have all been fueled by a commitment to go beyond what customers expect in terms of both products and service. With more than 72,000 manufactured truck bodies, Transit’s experience has led to the creation of a comprehensive range, such as dry freight (Classik™ & X-Treme™) and refrigerated truck bodies (Arctik™ & Frio™) offering durability, innovative technologies, ease of use and impeccable design. Transit’s large variety of accessories, engineering & design team, large inventory and modern plant allow to custom-build products quickly and efficiently, designed to be durable and resistant, ensuring the shortest repair time on the market. Transit’s customers include dealers, leasing companies and any organizations seeking to reduce their operating costs. Discover a different kind of truck body with Transit.

