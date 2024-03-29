National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Promotion of Melissa Cameron to Chief Marketing Officer

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced Melissa Cameron has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer, from her previous role of Senior Vice President of Customer Acquisitions, effective April 1, 2024.





David Cramer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to recognize Melissa’s significant contributions to NSA by elevating her to the role of Chief Marketing Officer. Melissa has played an instrumental role in the evolution of our marketing, pricing and call center operations.”

Mrs. Cameron joined NSA in November, 2018 as VP of Marketing and was promoted to SVP of Customer Acquisitions in 2021, responsible for marketing, call center, pricing and technology functions that support customer acquisitions strategies. She started in Digital Marketing over 25 years ago. Before joining NSA, she was the Senior Director of Digital Marketing at Extra Space Storage where she led the digital marketing and customer experience teams. Melissa holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a concentration in Marketing from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.

Upcoming Industry Conferences

NSA management is scheduled to participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2024 Conference on June 4-6, 2024 in New York, New York.

