NeoGenomics Showcases Commitment to Transforming Cancer Patient Care at AACR 2024 Annual Meeting

Insights from 11 Abstracts Highlight Key Findings Across the Oncology Care Spectrum

FT. MYERS, Fla.–NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, alongside research collaborators, will present key findings from 11 abstracts at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2024 Annual Meeting in San Diego, April 5-10 (booth #915), demonstrating its commitment to advancing cancer patient care through innovative research and development initiatives.





The breadth of data highlights NeoGenomics’ comprehensive approach to addressing various aspects of cancer diagnosis, treatment, and management. Presentations include research in key areas, including tumor microenvironment using spatial biology, next-generation sequencing liquid biopsy assay for clinical diagnostics and clinical trial applications, comprehensive multi-omics approaches to identifying genetic alterations in cancerous cells, and more. Through collaborations with leading institutions, the company continues to contribute to the broader landscape of oncology research, emphasizing the connection and importance of collective efforts in advancing cancer care.

“Our presence at the AACR 2024 Annual Meeting reflects our dedication and investment in advancing the field of precision oncology through groundbreaking research and collaborative partnerships,” said Chris Smith, CEO of NeoGenomics. “We are driven by a steadfast commitment to improving outcomes for cancer patients. We understand the urgency of the fight against cancer, and it requires a balance of determination and exploration. As leaders in oncology, our goal is to provide precise diagnostic testing, help bring new therapies to market, and identify the unique hallmarks of each patient’s disease to enable precision oncology care.”

NeoGenomics is focused on transforming cancer care through innovation, precision, and compassion. By leveraging genomic and molecular analysis, NeoGenomics empowers healthcare providers with actionable insights to tailor treatment strategies and enhance patient outcomes.

Poster presentations are outlined below, and further details can be found on the AACR website.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus or physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company’s Advanced Diagnostic Division also serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and a CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

