On Tap Credit Union Elevates Leadership Team by Bringing on Two New Directors and Promoting Internal Talent to Support Growth Efforts

Two new hires and internal promotion to drive strategic goals.

New Director Positions:

Nicole Zimmerman, On Tap’s new Director of Marketing, joined the credit union in October 2023 after having served as a Senior Marketing Manager in the start-up industry for the last year and Marketing Manager at iLending, an auto refinance organization in Englewood, CO for two years. Prior to that, Ms. Zimmerman held numerous Marketing roles in her 8-year career span at Red Rocks Credit Union in Highlands Ranch, CO. She started as the Marketing Coordinator in early 2013, working her way up to Marketing Specialist in 2017 before her departure in late 2020. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and finance from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

Jamie Gaffney, On Tap’s new Director of Business Services, joined the credit union in November 2023. Originally from Wyoming, Jamie had her sights set on city life and spent 10 years managing New World restaurants in New York City. When it was time to come back west, a career change was in mind, and she started at her local credit union as a teller in 2011. She quickly moved up the ranks as a Financial Service Associate III, a Member Service Advocate and Lead Member Representative in credit unions both in Wyoming and Texas. An opportunity arose in the commercial world at Jonah Bank of Wyoming and Ms. Gaffney spent 6 years on their commercial team honing her skills in all things business and building trusting relationships with customers.

Promotions:

Nathan Stumme joined the credit union in April 2023 initially as a Fraud Prevention Advocate and was promoted to Director of Risk Management in December 2023. He started in banking in 2016 as a Retail Banker for Woodforest National Bank in the Houston, Texas area for two years. From there, he started a 5-year career at JSC Federal Credit Union, initially as a Consumer Loan Processor. As JSC FCU grew, they rebranded to Wellby Financial and Mr. Stumme helped create their first Risk Department, taking a role as Internal Auditor with a focus on regulatory compliance and vendor management. In 2022, he spent a year with the Kansas Bankers Association as a remote Compliance Operations Specialist, helping small banks across Kansas build and maintain their compliance programs. He moved to Colorado in March 2023. Originally from Iowa, he studied Computer Science at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.

About On Tap Credit Union

Formerly Coors Credit Union, On Tap Credit Union is a full-service cooperative financial institution serving people living and working in Jefferson, Denver, Boulder, and Larimer counties. Founded in 1954, the credit union has $379 million in assets and 20,000 members who are also owners of the organization. The credit union provides personal consultation and financial solutions including vehicle, mortgage, and home equity loans, credit cards, insurance, savings and investment accounts, and financial guidance, as well as a full suite of business services including a variety of commercial lending solutions. For more information, please visit www.OnTapCU.org.

