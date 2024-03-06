ON24 Announces 2024 Digital Engagement Benchmarks Report, Finding Personalization Has Greatest Impact on B2B Marketing Performance

Analysis of millions of ON24 experiences reveals global benchmarks for B2B digital engagement and ways for sales and marketing teams to increase results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, announced its annual, “2024 Digital Engagement Benchmarks Report,” to unveil the key trends in B2B customer and prospect digital behavior, and how go-to-market organizations can innovate across channels to increase their pipeline and revenue growth.





Based on analysis of millions of B2B professionals engaging across hundreds of thousands of webinars, virtual events and content experiences in 2023, a critical finding is the significant impact of personalization on marketing channel performance – when a digital experience is personalized, B2B prospects and customers nearly double their engagement with calls-to-actions and are four times more likely to progress their buying journey, enabling sales and marketing teams to deliver greater ROI and business results.

“For the past decade, go-to-market teams have known the power of personalization to unlock business results, but the challenge of scaling personalization has stood in the way,” said Callan Young, CMO, ON24. “Now, with the rise of AI, we believe there is a tremendous opportunity for sales and marketers to achieve both personalization and scale, helping businesses significantly increase revenue performance while improving their efficiency. Our findings demonstrate the potential for AI-powered personalization and content to make digital engagement more intelligent and transform the B2B buying experience.”

With digital engagement continuing to grow year-over-year (YoY), the report identified the shifts in B2B customer and prospect digital behavior in the past two years, including the following highlights:

Engagement with digital experiences is intensifying – The average number of unique interactions per attendee increased by 20% since 2021.

The average number of unique interactions per attendee increased by 20% since 2021. B2B customers and prospects are demonstrating higher buying intent – Requests for product demonstrations per attendee from webinar experiences grew by nearly 60%.

Requests for product demonstrations per attendee from webinar experiences grew by nearly 60%. Personalization is making a significant impact on the B2B buying journey – Engagement with calls-to-actions increased by nearly 70% YoY, requests for product demonstrations grew by 4X and conversion rates doubled for personalized experiences YoY.

Engagement with calls-to-actions increased by nearly 70% YoY, requests for product demonstrations grew by 4X and conversion rates doubled for personalized experiences YoY. Audiences want to engage with experiences anytime, anywhere – The average number of unique interactions per attendee within on-demand experiences grew by 13% YoY.

The average number of unique interactions per attendee within on-demand experiences grew by 13% YoY. Audience demand for content is greater than ever, increasing the need for generative AI: The number of content hub visitors increased by 2X YoY and content views in personalized experiences were up almost 40% YoY.

To get more insights, download the complete 2024 Digital Engagement Benchmarks Report here.

