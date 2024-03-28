OSS to Design and Manufacture New Video Concentrator for U.S. Army 360-Degree Visualization Systems Using the Leading GPU Platform for Embedded Applications

The design win positions OSS as the lead for the compute and distribution solution for the 360-degree Visualization System

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged high performance compute (HPC) for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced a new purchase order from the U.S. Army to design and manufacture a video concentrator.

This new video concentrator will be incorporated into the rugged 360-degree visualization compute system that OSS is designing and building for U.S. Army land vehicles, including the Stryker, Bradley and Abrams. This new order expands the company’s scope on the visualization system that OSS originally announced in February 2023.

The vehicle visualization system uses OSS PCIe Gen 4 switch fabric technology and the same leading ARM CPU and GPU platform for autonomous machines and embedded applications used in the previously announced system. The OSS solution with the latest ARM/GPU system-on-modules now comprises everything from the sensor to the vehicle crew, including the sensor compute, low latency switching, crew compute and high-resolution display workloads.

The latest win increases the million-dollar design opportunity generated last year related to the visualization system. The system is projected to move to vehicle application and fielding upon successful completion and testing of the system in 2025. OSS will work closely with the U.S. Army to deliver prototypes of the new system in 2024.

The new video concentrator will add enhanced capabilities to the system. It will be able to rapidly ingest and process large amounts of video information including Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL2) or other High Efficiency Video Coding (H.265) compressed camera data. The data will then be disseminated throughout the vehicle to the crew computers over PCI Express at up to six times greater speed and 800 times lower latency than traditional Ethernet networking.

While the video concentrator will be used initially by the U.S. Army for the 360-degree visualization system, it can be used for a variety of other AI applications that incorporate sensor fusion, including threat detection, friend/foe identification, and natural language processing for crew assist.

“Given their stringent performance requirements, this latest order from the U.S. Army represents an important validation of our expertise and capabilities in designing and manufacturing ruggedized, high-performance compute technology for AI and sensor fusion applications,” commented OSS CEO, Mike Knowles. “It also demonstrates the continued significant ongoing revenue opportunities for existing government vehicles, as well as the potential for an array of additional AI, sensor processing and sensor fusion applications.”

The solution will be designed to meet the requirements of the demanding MIL-STD 810H standard, enabling it to withstand the harshest environmental conditions where it will be internally or externally mounted on the vehicle, close to the sensors. OSS will also provide software enabling various camera protocols and an optimized data path for the system.

OSS will work closely with the U.S. Army to deliver prototypes of the new system over the next few months.

About the OSS 360-degree Visualization Compute System

Since Q2 2023, OSS has been shipping prototypes of a compute accelerator system for the U.S. Army that facilitates video decoding and display, with proprietary OSS PCI Express 4.0 switch fabric for transferring and multicasting video data from a vehicle’s externally mounted cameras.

The system is designed to be rugged and lightweight, with up to five systems deployed per vehicle at the operator station. The systems are hermetically sealed and conduction cooled, allowing them to operate in harsh environments.

The system allows video feeds from cameras mounted outside the vehicle to be multicast displayed on up to five screens inside the vehicle simultaneously. OSS ultra-high-speed Gen 4 PCIe switch technology interconnects the cameras and monitors, supporting a video stream with extremely low-latency visualization.

The latest ARM/GPU module enables multi-sensor fusion and 360-degree visualization, and supports future AI features, such as object recognition and hazard avoidance. The module provides server-class performance, delivering up to 275 TOPS of AI performance for multiple concurrent AI application pipelines.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ OSS designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, variability in the timing or magnitude of the revenue attributable to this program win, fitness of the video concentrator for the visualization application, vehicles the video concentrator is deployed on and technical specifications of the final solution. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

