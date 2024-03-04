Pacific Defense Awarded USN Contract to Advance AI and ML enabled EW systems for Multi-Mission, Multi-platform applications

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pacific Defense, a leading provider of adaptive Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) products and mission solutions, was recently awarded a $17.4M contract by the Office of Naval Research (ONR) to demonstrate advanced algorithms and software that reconfigures distributed battlefield sensors enabling delivery of multi-function effects from devices deployed at the tactical edge. The edge devices will be built from Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) aligned hardware and software to provide the benefits of a truly open architecture, including the ability to rapidly and cost effectively integrate new hardware and software on a recurring basis. This effort will also prove out the Office of Naval Research’s Ubiquitous Edge distributed software architecture on multi-function edge nodes. This modular design enables the creation of a secure EW software defined radio (SDR) multi-function operating environment that will accelerate future capability deployment.









The awarded contract will be led by Pacific Defense with support from Perceptronics Solutions and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU). “Pacific Defense is pleased to work with our partners at Perceptronics and CMU to advance SOSA aligned sensing applications that will allow our customers to extend their reach all the way to the tactical edge,” said Frank Pietryka, VP of EW, SIGINT, and Autonomy at Pacific Defense.

The contract has a 24-month period of performance running through February of 2026 with primary places of work in El Segundo, CA, Nashua, NH, and Fairfax, VA.

About Pacific Defense

Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Pacific Defense takes an organic, commercial-minded approach to developing military-use advanced solutions delivering EW, SIGINT, Comms and C2 capabilities to US and International customers, with a particular focus on CMOSS solutions. Products are designed from the outset for modern, AI-driven autonomy with CMOSS and SOSA-aligned hardware and software. This includes state-of-the-art processing that can readily follow the evolution of commercial technology with complete data sharing across networks and platforms. See more information at www.pacific-defense.com and www.linkedin.com/company/pacific-defense.

