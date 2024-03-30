Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 29, 2024) – Panda Hub is a mobile car detailing marketplace, connecting car detailing experts with clients searching for a quality service. Dillon Brooks, a famed Canadian NBA player announced his investment partnership with Panda Hub. Mobile car detailing services are steadily gaining popularity among car owners, as it eliminates the dreaded waiting times at shops and saves customers hours. As the fastest-growing car detailing marketplace in the US and Canada, Panda Hub was established to help users locate the most reliable and experienced car detailing experts in their area.

Panda Hub Proudly Announces Partnership With Dillon Brooks And Expansion To Houston, Texas

As a relatively young niche, this space is occupied by a handful of companies and thousands of professionals relying on freelance gigs and one-offs to pay their bills.

Panda Hub brings the most experienced car detailers in the US and Canada to one platform, enabling people to pick and choose a Panda-certified professional, preview their biographies and portfolios, and enjoy the convenience of car detailing services on their own driveway.

Reza Ahmadi, CEO of Panda Hub underscores that the company strives to simplify the process of locating and hiring a reliable car detailing expert, stating:

“Our vision is to disrupt the outdated car detailing industry to keep pace with other industries by leveraging technology while solving major pain points for both customers and car detailers. We have built this marketplace with one vision in mind: to be the one-stop shop for all your car care needs,”

After strongly establishing themselves in Canada and advancing on their journey with an expansion to the US, Panda Hub hit new strengths and became the go-to mobile car detailing service in North America, even bringing on Dillon Brooks as their first angel investor.

As Reza noted, Dillon was among the first users of the Panda Hub marketplace in Houston. He was thrilled with the convenience it provides and decided to join the Panda Hub team from the investment stands:

“Bringing Dillon as an investor was never part of the roadmap. It happened organically since he was first a user. When we launched in Texas, I reached out to all the early adopters of our technology to collect feedback. I called Dillon, and the conversation went well. He explained that wasting time at a detail shop was annoying and that our technology really helped solve the problem,” Reza continued.

Panda Hub recently finished their first round of seed funding for $1,000,000 and have smoothly expanded their services to the US. With over 1,000+ car detailing professionals who have served more than 50,000 customers as Panda-certified experts, Panda Hub is celebrating these glorious feats and invites all prospective users to learn more about the marketplace on their official website.

