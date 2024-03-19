Percent Named to America’s Best Startup Employers in 2024 List by Forbes for Second Year in a row

Startups selected based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Last week, Percent, the platform that has created the modern private credit marketplace, was named to America’s Best Startup Employers in 2024 List, managed by Forbes in partnership with Statista. This list identifies 500 privately-held companies with more than 50 employees founded between 2014 and 2021. Percent was ranked 411 overall and 54 in the finance category.





“We’re honored to have been named a top startup employer by Forbes and Statista for the second year in a row,” said Nelson Chu, Founder and CEO of Percent. “At Percent, we are committed to transforming the private credit market while cultivating an inclusive and supportive company culture that our employees can be proud of.”

Looking at more than 20,000 companies across seven million data points gathered and analyzed, Forbes and Statista selected 3,000 qualified startups to further review with special attention to the following three criteria:

Employer Reputation: Company culture, employee engagement and strategic direction were evaluated.

Company culture, employee engagement and strategic direction were evaluated. Employee Satisfaction: Compensation, benefits, workplace flexibility and inclusivity were key focus areas.

Compensation, benefits, workplace flexibility and inclusivity were key focus areas. Growth: Factors included website traffic, headcount growth and job openings.

From there, only 500 companies were named to the prestigious, selective list. Percent’s 2024 ranking marks the company’s second year of inclusion.

About Percent

Percent has created the modern private credit market, empowering investors, borrowers, and underwriters with innovative technology to increase the speed and velocity of transactions at a fraction of the cost. The company’s core infrastructure delivers public market efficiencies to the analog private credit market by powering the sourcing, structuring, syndication, surveillance and servicing of private credit transactions from beginning to end. Founded in 2018, Percent’s platform is becoming the market standard for asset-based and corporate lending, powering over $1 billion in transaction volume in a multi-trillion-dollar private credit industry. For additional information, please visit www.percent.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

