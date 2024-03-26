Phoenix Energy Technologies ClassifyAI™ Wins 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Phoenix Energy Technologies (“Phoenix”), a leading provider of Enterprise Energy Management (EEM) Software and Solutions, has won the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award 2024 for ClassifyAI™.









ClassifyAI was recognized for its capability to act as a translator over fragmented and disparate system descriptions. Its core function revolves around harmonizing these descriptions to present a coherent, unified view of the underlying data. What sets ClassifyAI apart is its foundation on Machine Learning algorithms and a unifying dataset, which allows it to tackle the scale and complexity of integrating diverse building management systems head-on. This not only simplifies but accelerates the data integration process. What’s particularly remarkable is that ClassifyAI achieves this without needing a detailed data mapping, significantly reducing the time required to transition from system connectivity to live operations.

“We’re honored to win the 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award for ClassifyAI™,” said Glen Schrank, CEO of Phoenix Energy Technologies. “It’s a game-changer in Enterprise Energy Management, simplifying and accelerating data integration without exhaustive mapping. Powered by advanced Machine Learning, it harmonizes diverse systems effortlessly. This award reflects our team’s dedication to innovation and excellence, and we’re excited about the transformative impact ClassifyAI will bring to our clients.”

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award, by Business Intelligence Group, celebrates unique solutions in AI and honors those dedicated to its positive impact.

“We are truly honored to recognize Phoenix Energy Technologies ClassifyAI™ with this prestigious award,” stated Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. “The unwavering commitment of their team to excellence and their innovative AI applications have catapulted them to this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to the entire organization!”

About Phoenix Energy Technologies

Phoenix Energy Technologies has been providing Smart Building IoT analytics solutions to customers for more than 15 years. Phoenix Energy Technologies pairs industry expertise with solutions that are uniquely capable of integrating new and existing systems to create a seamless web-based platform that drive cost efficiencies and improve comfort. The Company’s EnterpriseDX® IoT data platform generates ROI for customers by optimizing equipment efficiency that reduces energy costs, decreases repair and maintenance spend and lowers capex by extending the life of assets. For more information about Phoenix Energy Technologies, visit http://www.phoenixet.com.

