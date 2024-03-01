Pinnacle Treatment Centers Hires Dr. Chris Yadron as SVP of Detox, Residential, and Ambulatory Services

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Medicaid–Pinnacle Treatment Centers, a leading provider of affordable, accessible substance use disorder treatment services, is thrilled to announce the recent hire of Dr. Chris Yadron, Ph.D., LCPC, CADC, as the new Senior Vice President of Detox, Residential, and Ambulatory Services.









With a distinguished record of leadership in the field of Addiction Treatment and Behavioral Health, Dr. Yadron brings invaluable experience and insight to Pinnacle Treatment Centers. His years of dedication have seen him grow and develop treatment facilities across multiple states and locations, demonstrating a dynamic skill set in operational management and patient care.

Before joining Pinnacle Treatment Centers, Dr. Yadron led esteemed institutions like Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research as CEO, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation as the Vice President, West Region, and Rosecrance Health Network as Director of Recovery Services.

Dr. Yadron’s academic achievements match his professional stature. With a Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology and a Master’s degree in Counseling from Loyola University Chicago, his expertise is well-founded. Further, he has expanded his knowledge through executive education at the University of California Berkeley Haas School of Business, focusing on leadership and finance.

A Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor and a Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor, Dr. Yadron is committed to advancing the field through speaking engagements at conferences and workshops, covering behavioral health issues, professional training and development, and organizational leadership.

In his influential role at Pinnacle Treatment Centers, Dr. Yadron will be instrumental in enhancing the quality and reach of programs within the Detox, Residential, and Ambulatory Division — crucial services that address the full continuum of care for individuals with substance use disorders.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Chris Yadron to our team,” said Brian Thorn, Chief Operating Officer at Pinnacle Treatment Centers. “His extensive background and passion for improving addiction treatment services make him the ideal choice to lead our Detox, Residential, and Ambulatory Division. We are confident that his leadership will help us to provide even more effective and compassionate care to those in need.”

About Pinnacle Treatment Centers

Pinnacle Treatment Centers operates a network of over 140 community-based programs and facilities in nine states, offering a full continuum of care that includes Detoxification, Residential, Outpatient, Medication-Assisted Treatment, Partial-Hospitalization Programs, and Recovery Houses. Pinnacle treats more than 35,000 people daily and is dedicated to providing affordable, accessible, and comprehensive care for individuals and families impacted by addiction.

Note to the editor:



Images and interviews are available upon request.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:



Alex Muller



Director of Marketing



(267) 471-1910



Alex.muller@pinnacletreatment.com