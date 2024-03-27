Q2 Expands Executive Leadership Team with Promotion of Katharine Briggs to Chief Product Officer

Briggs to lead Q2’s product strategy and direction

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced that Katharine Briggs has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Product Officer (CPO) and will become a member of Q2’s executive leadership team. This change will take effect on March 31, 2024.





In this new role, Briggs will lead the strategic direction and design of Q2’s products and solutions to enable banks and credit unions to better onboard, grow and serve their consumer, small business, and corporate account holders. She will report directly to Q2 President Kirk Coleman.

“We are very excited to welcome Katharine to the executive leadership team as our new Chief Product Officer,” said Q2 President Kirk Coleman. “Katharine has a proven track record of building successful, scalable teams through enablement and empowerment, and she brings a unique customer-centric approach with her experience leading our Customer Success organization. I am confident she will further enhance the great work our Product team has been doing to design and deliver best-in-class solutions to our customers.”

Briggs brings nearly 30 years of experience in the financial services, advisory, and technology industries to the CPO role. Most recently, she led Q2’s Customer Success organization, working closely with the Product teams to ensure Q2 solutions deliver measurable value and success to more than 1300 financial institution customers. During her career at Q2, she also served as General Manager of Q2 PrecisionLender, responsible for product, engineering, delivery, and go-to-market activities. Before joining Q2, Briggs was Chief Operating Officer of a Blackstone-owned specialty finance company, responsible for launching new products. She also spent nine years as a Managing Director on BlackRock Solutions’ Financial Markets Advisory team, providing advice and portfolio management services to banks, regulatory agencies, and official institutions. Briggs began her career as a Certified Public Accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers before transitioning to commercial banking at Wells Fargo.

“For over seven years at Q2, I’ve focused on deeply understanding the opportunities and challenges our bank and credit union customers face,” added Briggs. “I’ve seen firsthand how vital Q2’s best-in-class solutions are for our customers’ missions. As Chief Product Officer, I’m eager to continue our nearly twenty-year focus on innovation and outcomes so that Q2 remains the leader in digital transformation.”

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

