ReversingLabs Earns Premier 5-Star Rating in 2024 CRN® Partner Program Guide

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted authority in software and file security, has been recognized by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , with a prestigious 5-Star Award in the 2024 Partner Program Guide for its RL Partner Program . This annual guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and align with their business needs and goals.

The CRN 5-Star rating is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships. For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings, such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

“Today’s 5-Star award from CRN, the top technology news and information source for solution providers, IT channel partners, and value-added resellers (VARs), affirms our commitment to accelerating partner success,” said Peter Doggart, Chief Operating Officer, RL. “Our RL Partner Program was recognized for enabling partners and their customers to face new realities emerging from the complex risks of software’s increasingly expanding attack surface while empowering them to diversify their capabilities and generate new revenues.”

Software supply chain attacks continue to soar as businesses struggle to gain the visibility needed to identify compliance issues, exposures, and threats like malware, tampering, exposed secrets, vulnerabilities, mitigation guidance, and license issues. The RL Partner Program gives RL partners the ability to arm their customers with solutions they can use to more easily identify, assess, and resolve these crucial issues, and to deliver trust and assurance before shipping or deploying software. Leveraging RL’s Spectra Assure ™, partners can deliver software supply chain security and RL’s industry-recognized malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions that help customers protect critical assets and defend against risk of financial or regulatory impact.

The RL Partner Program is designed to expand and accelerate business with value-added resellers, distributors, MSPs, systems integrators, OEMs, and ISVs/technology partners. As such, RL offers generous discounts and regular incentives, as well as sales, technical, and marketing expertise, to ensure partners can meet customers’ needs. In addition to providing access to solutions such as Spectra Assure, the RL Partner Program offers onboarding support as well as comprehensive in-person and online training that empowers partners to better understand software supply chain risks and create value for their customers.

The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

