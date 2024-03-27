Rootstock Debuts AIRS™: Cutting-Edge AI for Manufacturers

New AI solution powered by unique Rootstock ERP dataset and industry expertise to deliver tangible value

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CloudERP–Rootstock Software, a recognized leader in the Manufacturing ERP space, is thrilled to announce the launch of AIRS. Short for “Artificial Intelligence (AI) from Rootstock (RS),” this revolutionary AI-based solution designed to transform manufacturing decisions was unveiled at the Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference in New Orleans. AIRS marks a significant leap forward in harnessing data from the Signal Chain for predictive and generative AI power in decisioning.





Traditionally, a key challenge has been capturing and utilizing signals from across manufacturing —from demand and supply to production capacity—especially since the industry has lagged in digital maturity. The disjointed and siloed nature of existing systems has made it difficult for manufacturers to realize the full potential of Industry 4.0 technologies—such as big data and analytics, cloud computing, AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Recognizing this challenge, Rootstock launched AIRS. Built on Salesforce Einstein 1 Platform, AIRS leverages Rootstock’s unique ERP dataset—including order, supply, financial, and production data. This dataset is collected from across the Signal Chain—from CRM, SCM, PLM, IoT platforms and other systems. As a result, AIRS enables a complete Signal Chain Decisioning Platform, as it bridges the physical and digital worlds and enables smart, autonomous decisions that will redefine manufacturing innovation.

“AIRS is not just another AI tool; it’s AI that truly matters to manufacturers,” said Raj Badarinath, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Rootstock Software. “This product represents the culmination of our vision for a fully connected Signal Chain Decisioning Platform, serving as an AI savant that guides and augments our own decisioning abilities. With AIRS providing predictive insights, manufacturers can foresee risks and opportunities across their organization. And in response to continually incoming signals, AIRS can recalculate projections and enable dynamic adjustments to order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, and plan-to-produce processes. As a result, it has the power to significantly enhance decisions in every facet of manufacturing operations.”

AIRS will leverage both predictive and generative AI in transformative use cases, including:

Inventory Planning and Next-Generation MRP (MRP++): AIRS takes Material Requirements Planning (MRP) to the next level. Manufacturers will be able to predict lead times, foresee production bottlenecks, more accurately allocate materials and resources, and reduce waste. By forecasting demand and adjusting procurement dynamically, manufacturers can run their plants more cost-effectively, by minimizing inventory costs and optimizing production plans.

Demand Forecasting: With AIRS, manufacturers can predict sales trends and new opportunities. With the right intelligence, sales teams can focus on initiatives more likely to improve revenue, optimize sales processes, and direct investments to more profitable products and regions.

Supplier Collaboration and Risk Management: By predicting spending and supplier trends, manufacturers can better identify opportunities for savings. An AIRS-driven approach enables better sourcing strategies, streamlined procure-to-pay processes, enhanced contract terms, and deeper supplier collaborations.

Financials/Cash Flow Forecasting: AIRS provides deeper insights into a manufacturer's financial health. By forecasting revenue, costs, and other financial trends, manufacturers benefit from more accurate financial planning. Enhanced visibility into financial performance also helps leaders manage resources more effectively to ensure sustainability and growth.

Generative AI for Enhanced Communication: Using Salesforce Prompt Builder, AIRS can streamline the creation of dunning letters and revolutionize customer communications by enabling personalized, scalable interactions that integrate with Rootstock's RootForms.

“With these manufacturing-specific applications, AIRS will be central to driving a comprehensive Signal Chain Decisioning Platform,” said Badarinath. “It represents a significant step toward building agile manufacturing that can withstand continued volatility and disruptions. By leveraging Salesforce’s Einstein 1 Platform, we’re reimagining what’s possible, setting new standards for supply chain resilience, customer satisfaction, and profitability in the sector.”

Rootstock Software is excited to work with its customers to tailor AIRS capabilities to meet their specific business needs and unique decisioning parameters. The AIRS Center of Excellence (CoE), staffed with experienced data scientists, can help customers create custom data models that drive tailored decisioning initiatives. Currently, AIRS is in early adopter status, with general availability to be announced soon. To find out more about AIRS and the Signal Chain Decisioning Platform, visit https://www.rootstock.com/manufacturing-signal-chain.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today’s dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a future-proof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their business to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the “connectability” of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company’s latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

