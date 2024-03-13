Simulations Plus to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus”), a leading provider of modeling and simulation software and services for pharmaceutical safety and efficacy, today announced that Shawn O’Connor, chief executive officer, will be hosting a fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. In addition, Mr. O’Connor will be meeting one-on-one with investors throughout the day.





The live webcast of the Company’s presentation can be accessed via this link and also on the Investors page of the Simulations Plus website where it will be available for replay for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | X | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our 2023 ESG update.

