SolarEdge’s First Commercial Storage System for PV Applications Now Available for Order in Italy

Availability in Italy follows first shipment of the South African version of the new commercial storage system in the fourth quarter of 2023

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology announced today that the Company’s first Commercial Storage System (CSS) for PV applications is now available for order in Italy.









Designed for small to medium commercial solar installations, the SolarEdge CSS is suited for indoor and outdoor applications. The solution is comprised of a 102.4 kWh-rated battery cabinet and a 50 KW battery inverter and is scalable up to a total capacity of 1MWh per site. The system comes with a market-leading warranty of 10 years, is pre-assembled and is supported by a mobile commissioning app for minimized time on-site and faster deployment.

The SolarEdge CSS is powered by SolarEdge ONE for C&I, the Company’s new cloud-based energy optimization platform that is designed to automatically synchronize and optimize site energy production and storage to help reduce energy costs. SolarEdge ONE consolidates real-time internal and external data to make intelligent energy decisions and is managed by a single software interface. The solution is designed to support multiple energy optimization modes and use-cases, including maximized self-consumption, peak shaving, tariff optimization for dynamic pricing and grid participation in the future.

Zvi Lando, CEO, SolarEdge Technologies, said: “We are excited to introduce our first storage solution for commercial-scale solar applications to the Italian market. Coupled with our high efficiency DC-optimized PV inverters and the SolarEdge ONE for C&I energy optimization platform, the new CSS allows us to offer customers a complete self-consumption solution.“

SolarEdge is showcasing the South African version of the CSS at the Solar and Storage Live Africa 2024 exhibition in Johannesburg on 18-20 March (Hall 3, Stand C94). This version of the solution includes integrated backup capabilities and is designed to mitigate local load shedding events. First shipments of the South African version of the CSS took place in the fourth quarter of 2023.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC-optimized inverter seeks to maximise power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com

Contacts

PR Contact

Dana Noyman



Head of Corporate Communications & PR



dana.noyman@solaredge.com

Lily Salkin



Global Public and Media Relations Manager



Lily.salkin@solaredge.com

Investor Contact



JB Lowe



Head of Investor Relations



investors@solaredge.com