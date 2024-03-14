Sonim Technologies to Participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference

San Diego, California–(Newsfile Corp. – March 13, 2024) – Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM), today announced that it will be participating in the 36th Annual Roth Conference, which will take place March 17-19, 2024 in Laguna Nigel, CA.

Peter Liu, Chief Executive Officer, and Clay Crolius, Chief Financial Officer, will host 1×1 meetings March 18-19, 2024. Attending investors may request meetings through their Roth representative or via Sonim’s IR contact, mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.
Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Investor Contact
Matt Kreps
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
mkreps@darrowir.com
M: 214-597-8200

Media Contact
Anette Gaven
Sonim Technologies
M: 619-993-3058
pr@sonimtech.com

