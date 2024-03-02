SoundHound AI To Participate in Citizens JMP Technology Conference on March 4

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced that it will participate in the following investor event:


  • Nitesh Sharan, CFO of SoundHound AI, will participate at the Citizens JMP Technology Conference on March 4 in San Francisco, CA. The presentation will be broadcast live at 11:30 am PT/2:30 pm ET. You can register to view here.

More information will be available on SoundHound AI’s investor relations website at investor.soundhound.com.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in conversational intelligence, offers voice AI solutions that let businesses offer incredible conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound’s voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, and Dynamic Interaction™, a real-time, multimodal customer service interface. Along with SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound powers millions of products and services, and processes billions of interactions each year for world class businesses. www.soundhound.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Scott Smith

408-724-1498

IR@SoundHound.com

Media:
Fiona McEvoy

415-610-6590

PR@SoundHound.com

