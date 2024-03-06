Sprinklr Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CXM #AI—Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that the company’s fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. The company’s earnings press release will be made available on the Sprinklr Investor Relations website at investors.sprinklr.com.





Sprinklr will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5:00 pm ET the same day. Interested parties may register for and access the live webcast of the call at the Sprinklr Investor Relations website. To access the call by phone, dial (877) 459-3955 or 1 201-689-8588 for international callers. The conference ID number is 13744962. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

About Sprinklr



Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr’s unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,400 valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100. Sprinklr’s value to the enterprise is simple: We un-silo teams to make customers happier.

