STACK Infrastructure Closes $240M in Latest Green Structured Debt Financing

Denver, COLORADO — March 21, 2023 — STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced the issuance of $240 million in green securitized notes (the “Notes”) at the lowest blended spread over the treasury rate of any data center issuer since October 2021. This represents the fourth securitization program funding event for STACK within the past 12 months and eighth since 2019. STACK has cumulatively raised $2.83 billion in Notes, rated “A-” by Standard & Poor’s, via its master trust program.

STACK’s investment-grade debt and finance leadership empower the company to do more for its clients. By implementing a tailored and scalable approach to designing, constructing, and operating digital infrastructure, STACK effectively addresses their clients’ biggest challenges. This commitment extends beyond the present, as STACK supports the growth of cloud and AI technology while fortifying tomorrow’s digital economy through sustainable data center solutions.

“STACK continues to demonstrate its appeal as a highly sought-after partner, leveraging investor confidence to secure capital in an evolving interest rate environment,” said Heather Paduck, Chief Financial Officer, STACK Americas. “This successful transaction further bolsters our standing as an industry leader with a consistently proven growth strategy and emphasizes our unwavering commitment to solving our clients’ capacity needs.”

Backed by a record-breaking year in 2023 marked by unprecedented leasing activity and a strong pipeline of upcoming capacity across the Americas, Asia Pacific, and EMEA regions, STACK continues to set the standard for empowering cloud providers and innovators with flexible and scalable solutions to drive their expansion. Notable global opportunities include:

A 48MW Santa Clara data center, featuring immediately available shell space powered by an onsite substation with rare, contracted capacity.

The Notes have not been, and will not be registered, under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or registered or qualified under any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent such registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder and STACK is not obligated to register the Notes. This press release is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. Data runs on STACK.

For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.