Steel Commander Corp. Announces New Partnership with MotoAmerica as the 2024 Title Sponsor for the MotoAmerica Steel Commander Superbike Championship

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Steelbuildings–Steel Commander Corp, a distinguished leader in the steel building industry, is delighted to announce its partnership with MotoAmerica as the title sponsor of the MotoAmerica Steel Commander Superbike Championship. This collaboration marks a significant stride for both entities, reinforcing their commitment to excellence and innovation.









Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Steel Commander Corp embodies American craftsmanship and ingenuity, delivering premium steel building solutions across the nation. With a steadfast dedication to quality and customer satisfaction, Steel Commander Corp boasts over 60 years of combined industry experience, offering a comprehensive range of solutions for commercial, industrial, residential, garage, storage, and other sectors.

Having previously sponsored the Steel Commander Stock 1000 class in 2023, Steel Commander Corp’s transition to the title sponsor of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship underscores its unwavering support for motorsports and the MotoAmerica series. Embracing the thrill and excitement of high-speed racing, Steel Commander Corp eagerly anticipates another exhilarating year of competition as the title sponsor for the Superbike Championship.

Commenting on this exciting development, Shawn Fisher, President and CEO of Steel Commander Corp, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to once again partner with MotoAmerica and proudly serve as the title sponsor for the 2024 Steel Commander Superbike Championship. Building on the success and excitement of our inaugural year as the title sponsor for the Stock 1000, we’re eagerly anticipating another exhilarating year of high-speed races as the title sponsor for the Superbike Championship. We are proud to share our commitment to motorsports and MotoAmerica, and we can’t wait for the upcoming race season.”

In addition to its title sponsorship, Steel Commander Corp will be extending a 10 percent discount on pre-engineered metal buildings to any MotoAmerica affiliate or ticket holders of the 2024 race season, further enhancing the value proposition for racing enthusiasts and industry stakeholders alike.

As MotoAmerica gears up for another thrilling season of racing, the partnership with Steel Commander Corp promises to elevate the Superbike Championship to new heights of excitement and excellence, setting the stage for unforgettable moments on the track.

About Steel Commander Corp.

