SugarCRM Awarded Best Loyalty Management Platform in the 2024 CX Awards

Sugar Honored for Tech Innovation that Enables Organizations to Automate Anything, Accelerate Everything, and Anticipate What’s Next Throughout the Customer Lifecycle

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SugarCRM today announced it has been named “Best Loyalty Management Platform” in the 2024 CX Awards, recognized for its AI-driven sales automation platform that empowers organizations to form deeper connections with its customers, foster loyalty, and drive sustainable business growth.





The global awards program, organized by CX Today, has become the beacon of recognition for companies and professionals pushing the envelope in the CX technology sphere.

Winners, selected by a panel of 16 distinguished industry analysts and experts, were named at an awards ceremony on Feb. 29. According to the hosts of the awards, “The judges love how Sugar is solving challenges for the market, proving success across a wide set of customers, and displaying strong financials to underpin its growth.”

This is the third year in a row that Sugar has been honored with a CX Today CX Award; in 2023 and 2022 the company was named the Best CRM Platform award winner.

“We’re excited to once again garner top honors in the CX Awards celebrating technology innovation and industry success,” said Chris Pennington, SugarCRM’s Chief Customer Officer.

“We’re proud to empower thousands of companies in over 120 countries that let the Sugar platform do the work to drive business growth through stronger connections with customers and personalized, seamless experiences at every touchpoint.”

Sugar is at the forefront of harnessing artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and predictive analytics to help organizations deliver superior customer experiences. Sugar’s modern, unified CRM platform – Sugar Sell next-gen sales automation, Sugar Market all-in-one marketing automation, and Sugar Serve customer service platform – connects all users with the same easily accessible data loaded with insights to help sellers, marketers, and service professionals anticipate and fulfill customer needs.

“SugarCRM’s exceptional work in loyalty management has helped push the category forward, and we are thrilled to see the company’s accomplishments acknowledged at CX Awards 2024,” said Charlie Mitchell, Senior Editor at CX Today and host of the awards.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a CRM software that helps marketing, sales, and service teams reach peak efficiency through better automation, data, and intelligence so they can achieve a real-time, reliable view of each customer. Sugar’s platform provides leading technology in the sales automation, marketing automation, and customer service fields with one goal in mind: to make the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

Contacts

Erin Lutz



Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for SugarCRM)



erin@lutzpr.com



949.293.1055

Sarita Kincaid



Vice President, Corporate Communications, SugarCRM



sarita.kincaid@sugarcrm.com

408.913.2090