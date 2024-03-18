Supermicro Joins the S&P 500 Index – Recognition of Remarkable Growth in Sales and Market Capitalization

Supermicro’s Growing Portfolio of Green Computing Systems Supporting Artificial Intelligence, Top-Tier Customers, and Global Expansion Propels Supermicro to the S&P 500 Stock Index

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, has been selected to join the Standard and Poor’s 500 (S&P 500) Index, which tracks 500 of the most valuable companies traded on the U.S. stock exchanges. This index reflects a broad range of for-profit organizations that have demonstrated global value and are expected to be leaders in their respective segments over the following decades.





“Supermicro is honored to be included in the prestigious S&P 500 Index,” said Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro. “This achievement shows the dedication and hard work of our entire worldwide team to deliver green computing and our Building Block Architecture to become a leader in the emerging AI space as large and small organizations move toward higher productivity. We will continue to drive first-to-market innovation with our partners.”

Learn more about Supermicro at www.supermicro.com.

The strong market performance of Supermicro reflects our ability to bring new and innovative servers and storage systems to market faster than other systems vendors. Our in-house design and worldwide manufacturing facilities give Supermicro a time-to-delivery advantage, resulting in faster customer productivity.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

