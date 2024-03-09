TCG World Announces Partnership with Chooky Records to Revolutionize Entertainment in the Metaverse

LOS ANGELES, CA, Mar 8, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – In an innovative fusion of music and virtual experiences, TCG World, a trailblazer in the development of immersive metaverse environments, has joined forces with the dynamic music label, Chooky Records. This collaboration is set to enrich the metaverse with unparalleled musical and visual entertainment, starting with the exclusive metaverse premiere of the music video “Chooky” featuring Elesia Iimura, O.T., and the legendary Busta Rhymes.

TCG World is carving a unique path in the gaming industry by creating a one-of-a-kind metaverse that goes beyond traditional gameplay. Their focus on crafting immersive experiences allows users to explore, interact, and enjoy content in a fully realized virtual world. With the highly anticipated launch in 2024, TCG World is currently captivating audiences with its web GL browser-based game, designed explicitly for entertainment and virtual experiences, accessible at tcg.world.

The partnership with Chooky Records marks a significant step in TCG World’s commitment to integrating high-quality entertainment into the metaverse. The “Chooky” music video, which has already seen remarkable success on platforms like Spotify, will be streamed within TCG World, providing users with an exclusive and engaging entertainment experience that bridges the gap between music and virtual reality.

Justin Del Giudice, Vice President of TCG World, shares his vision for the partnership, “Collaborating with Chooky Records allows us to bring a new dimension of entertainment to the metaverse. The metaverse premiere of ‘Chooky’ is just the beginning. We’re dedicated to providing our community with rich, immersive experiences that push the boundaries of what virtual worlds can offer. TCG World is not just a game; it’s a destination for exploration, creativity, and now, exclusive musical events.”

The executive team at Chooky Records, echoed the excitement for what this partnership represents for the future of entertainment, stating, “This collaboration with TCG World is a milestone for us at Chooky Records. It’s thrilling to see our artists like Elesia Iimura, O.T., and Busta Rhymes lead the way in merging music with the metaverse. The potential for creative expression and connection in this space is limitless, and we’re proud to be at the forefront with TCG World.”

This partnership between TCG World and Chooky Records is not just a step forward for both entities but a leap towards redefining entertainment within the metaverse. As TCG World continues to develop its immersive virtual environment, and with the browser build already live, this collaboration promises to offer users an entertainment experience like no other, setting a new standard for what’s possible in the convergence of gaming, music, and virtual experiences.

For more information about TCG World, Chooky Records, and their innovative partnership, please visit TCG World and Chooky Records.

About TCG World

TCG World is at the forefront of the gaming industry, creating immersive and interactive metaverse experiences. With a commitment to innovation, TCG World is developing a virtual world that offers endless possibilities for exploration, creativity, and entertainment.

About Chooky Records

Chooky Records is a pioneering music label focused on discovering talent and pushing the boundaries of music and entertainment. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Chooky Records is exploring new avenues for artists and fans to connect in the digital age.

