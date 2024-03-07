The Helium Foundation Announces SkyNet IoT’s Roaming Integration with Helium

The Helium IoT Network expands into the maritime domain, supporting SkyNet IoT’s existing customers in the Netherlands and expansion into Boca Raton, Florida

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Helium Foundation, stewards of the Helium Network, the world’s first and largest decentralized wireless network powered by blockchain, today announced SkyNet IoT, a LoRaWAN multi-network hosting and roaming provider, is integrating with the Helium Network. The Dutch-based company is expanding its IoT solutions to South Florida in 2024, leveraging the Helium Network in the U.S.





SkyNet IoT hosts and facilitates seamless roaming across multiple LoRa networks. One of their key sensor deployments focuses on the North Sea, which lacks reliable Internet connectivity despite its heavy maritime traffic and commerce. The decision to build solutions on the Helium Network signifies a major expansion of SkyNet IoT’s network and continues to broaden Helium’s reach beyond terrestrial areas into the maritime sector.

“We are thrilled SkyNet IoT is integrating to roam on Helium to connect the unconnected regions across the world,” said Abhay Kumar, Helium Foundation CEO. “The permissionless, ubiquitous, and affordable nature of the Helium Network has lowered the barriers to entry, empowering more businesses and ultimately, consumers, to benefit from IoT solutions and the products they enable.”

The Helium Network, which has expanded global LoRaWAN coverage significantly, opens the door to countless IoT applications that will provide valuable insights about conditions in the water and on land. SkyNet IoT has already deployed thousands of sensors transmitting data over the Helium Network and has plans to install several hundred more in South Florida this year. Sensors onboard marine vessels provide real-time intelligence on water detection, tank contents, inclination angles, accelerations, vibrations, forces on cables, temperature and gas levels.

The expansion of SkyNet IoT into South Florida is expected to further propel the region’s technological and economic growth with key sectors such as agriculture and maritime safety through collaboration with local municipalities, port authorities and businesses.

“The synergy of SkyNet IoT and the Helium Network strengthens our position as leaders in advancing IoT connectivity on a global scale,” said Remy De Jong, SkyNet IoT Founder. “We are building much-needed wireless infrastructure along the major coasts and harbors to gather real-time intelligence that ensures the safety of the people who live and work in these areas.”

The Helium Network was launched in 2019 with the mission of delivering a decentralized, open-source, accessible, and secure wireless network. Hundreds of thousands of Hotspots power the Helium Network that’s used by people around the world, including businesses, governments, and municipalities.

About The Helium Foundation:

The Helium Foundation (formerly the Decentralized Wireless Alliance) is a US-based 501(c)(6) global not-for-profit dedicated to the proliferation of a secure, cost-effective Internet. As the governing and community steward for the Helium Network, the world’s first decentralized wireless network, the Helium Foundation exists to benefit the wireless industry and its stakeholders as a driver of ecosystem development, network governance, and public education. For more information, visit https://www.helium.foundation/.

Contacts

Media

Aarti Utwani



press@helium.foundation