Thoras.ai raises $1.5 million to supercharge cloud optimization and resilience for enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thoras.ai has today announced the successful closure of a $1.5 million pre-seed funding round. The investment round was co-led by Storytime Capital and Focal VC, with participation from Hustle Fund, Precursor Ventures, the Pitch Fund, and strategic angel investors. This funding will fuel the rapid product development of Thoras.ai’s platform to optimize and strengthen enterprise cloud computing.





Thoras.ai was born out of a necessity recognized by its founders, who brought together their diverse backgrounds in reliability engineering and machine learning to address the challenges faced by enterprises in scaling their cloud workloads and monitoring services effectively. Nilo Rahmani, with software engineering experience at Slack and Goldman Sachs and Jen Rahmani, a former software engineer for the DoD’s largest AI Surveillance program, realized that relying solely on intuition was insufficient for maintaining cloud services, which are critical and costly assets for companies to manage.

Thoras.ai aims to enhance cloud service reliability and efficiency through predictive algorithms, providing continuous optimization at scale. Leveraging machine learning, Thoras.ai can autonomously forecast the needs of cloud workloads and offer recommendations to users on how to optimize services and prevent system failures. Thoras’s approach to scaling and monitoring workloads proactively has demonstrated significant benefits on system uptime while reducing cloud costs by up to 50% when compared to static policies.

“We believe Site Reliability Engineering is an art, and every artist requires a quality toolkit. With the support of our investors, we’re excited to embark on our mission to transform infrastructure management with proactive decision-making capabilities and reduced dependence on overprovisioning,” said Nilo Rahmani, CEO of Thoras.ai. “This funding will enable us to accelerate the development of our platform, bringing predictive insights and optimization to container-based environments, and ultimately helping our customers save both time and money.”

Thoras.ai’s innovative approach to cloud workload management is attracting attention from both industry leaders and investors. “We are excited to partner with Thoras.ai on their mission to transform cloud workload management,” said Neil Grunberg, Managing Partner of Storytime Capital. “Nilo and Jennifer’s top tier blend of expertise combined with their cutting-edge technology will make a significant impact on business computing.”

“We’re thrilled to join Nilo and Jennifer on their journey to fundamentally transform how companies approach cloud reliability and scaling away from heavily manual auto-scaling towards intelligent, machine driven autonomous scaling,” said Pascal Unger, Managing Partner of Focal VC.

With this new round of funding, Thoras.ai is poised to solidify its position as a leader in cloud workload optimization and predictive scaling, providing enterprises with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

About Thoras.ai

Thoras.ai provides AI-driven scaling and anomaly detection for cloud workloads. Through autonomous scaling in anticipation of demand and proactive monitoring/alerting, Thoras.ai intelligently minimizes unpredictability and increases reliability for the cloud enterprise customer. For more information, visit https://thoras.ai/.

