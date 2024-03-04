Tmall Announces the Launch of Shanghai’s “China Brand Carnival”

Tmall’s “China Brand Carnival” in Shanghai showcased 13 top Chinese brands, blending traditional culture with modern tech, attracting young locals with interactive experiences and artistic performances.

Hangzhou, China–(Newsfile Corp. – March 3, 2024) – Tmall, a leading online retail platform, has inaugurated the “China Brand Carnival” at Shanghai INS New Park, bringing together 13 of China’s elite brands for a groundbreaking spring brand event. The carnival, which ran from March 3rd to 4th, was notable for its fresh Chinese style and pioneering interactive experiences.

In a bold move away from the conventional press conference format, the “China Brand Carnival” offered visitors a unique offline experience that skillfully blends traditional culture with cutting-edge technology. The event featured creatively designed Chinese-style exhibition areas and interactive installations, along with an array of artistic performances including dance, sitcoms, and light and shadow shows. Over the course of 48 hours, the event was open to the public, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the latest spring and summer offerings from top Chinese brands and engage in interactive activities.

The 13 participating brands took this opportunity to unveil their most awaited new products and to set the tone for industry trends for the upcoming spring and summer seasons. This initiative by Tmall underscores its commitment to fostering innovation, enriching offline consumer experiences, and showcasing the vibrant creativity and cultural pride of Chinese brands.

