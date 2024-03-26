Tractor Supply Raises Over $1 Million for FFA in Ninth Annual Grants for Growing Fundraiser

Funds will directly support competitive grant program for middle and high school FFA students

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FFA–Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today the results of its ninth annual Grants for Growing fundraiser to support FFA chapters across the country. From February 14 to March 3, customers and Team Members generated over $1 million through the purchase of FFA paper emblems at checkout in store and online. The funds raised will support middle school and high school FFA chapters that are developing project-based or experiential learning opportunities.





“Tractor Supply is proud to support FFA’s transformative education programs that have such a profound impact on students nationwide,” said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. “The experiences these students have now will inform the future of agriculture in this country. We are so appreciative of the generosity our customers and Team Members have shown through nine years of the Grants for Growing fundraiser to ensure they have those experiences. We are eager to see which projects and opportunities these students bring to life through this year’s grants.”

The Grants for Growing fund supports projects with grants up to $5,000 in one of three focus areas: Grow Your Classroom, where funds can be used to enhance students’ classroom knowledge; Grow Your FFA Chapter, which supports the development or expansion of an FFA chapter and leadership opportunities; and Grow Your Ag Awareness, which aids in the development or expansion of agricultural literacy events or campaigns. Projects supported during the 2023 fundraiser include:

Hutchinson CTE Academy in Hutchinson, Kansas, has purchased an AI Swine Breeder Simulation to provide students with animal care skills and facilitate certification, enhancing their preparation for entering the animal science workforce.

Havelock FFA in Havelock, North Carolina, is constructing a fence to accommodate more animals on campus, enabling members to showcase these animals, gain insights into animal welfare, and bolster agricultural awareness within the community.

North Paulding FFA in Dallas, Georgia, is producing materials and interactive presentations for various agricultural literacy workshops, informational booths, and an Agriculture Awareness Day for both the school and the wider community.

To receive grant funding, FFA advisors can submit applications at www.FFA.org/GrantsforGrowing. Submissions must include a detailed proposal for a project that supports the development of future agricultural leaders and the larger community. Winners will be announced on August 1, 2024.

This year’s donation brings Tractor Supply’s total contribution to the National FFA Organization to $24 million. Tractor Supply has awarded 1,795 grants impacting over 182,000 students through Grants for Growing.

In addition to Grants for Growing, beginning in 2022, Tractor Supply committed $5 million over five years to the FFA Future Leaders Scholarship, making it the largest agriculture scholarship fund of its kind. In 2023, the scholarship was awarded to 146 students to support their higher education and training in agriculture and skilled trades. Tractor Supply also supports FFA through its annual T-shirt fundraiser to benefit Living to Serve, Alumni Legacy Grants, New Farmers of America Archives and Give the Gift of Blue programs. For more details on Grants for Growing visit ffa.org/grants-for-growing.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 2,216 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 198 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. A separately registered nonprofit organization, the foundation is governed by a board of trustees that includes the national FFA president, educators, business leaders and individual donors. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.

Contacts

Tricia Whittemore (615) 440-4410



Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212



corporatecommunications@tractorsupply.com