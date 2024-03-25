Tunde Oyeneyin — Instant New York Times Best-selling Author, Peloton Instructor, Nike Athlete and Change Maker — to Keynote IAMPHENOM 2024

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRTech—Phenom today announced Tunde Oyeneyin as a keynote speaker at IAMPHENOM — the human resources conference for hiring, developing and retaining talent taking place April 23-25 in Philadelphia.









Known worldwide as an instant New York Times best-selling author, electric and charismatic Peloton instructor, Nike Athlete and change maker, Tunde brings her unparalleled positive energy to inspire audiences. From addressing human rights and racial injustice to advocating the importance of “Soul Care,” she empowers individuals to “create great change.”

Tunde’s award-winning book, “Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want to Be,” was released in May 2022. Speak is an empowering, inspiring memoir that shows how she transformed grief, setbacks, and flaws into growth, self-confidence, and triumph by realizing the need to S.P.E.A.K. (Surrender, Power, Empathy, Authenticity, Knowledge). Speak debuted #1 on Amazon’s List of Movers and Shakers and New Releases and later became one of Audible’s Best Books of 2022.

Tunde has recently been featured for her powerful work on The TODAY SHOW, Good Morning America, Access Live, The New York Times, Vogue, Women’s Health and more.

“We are thrilled to have Tunde join our powerhouse speaker lineup at IAMPHENOM, motivating all of us to be the change needed in today’s global HR industry,” said Jonathan Dale, Vice President, Marketing at Phenom. “Her energy and moving story will inspire attendees to embrace a new perspective on overcoming adversity and uncertainty.”

Over 100 speakers will educate, engage and inspire attendees during 60+ sessions throughout the three-day conference. With a focus on intelligence, automation and experience, IAMPHENOM attendees will enjoy:

A jam-packed agenda featuring sessions from the industry’s biggest leaders

Deep-dive breakouts covering AI, recruiter efficiency, talent marketing, employee development and retention, skills ontology, talent intelligence, and more

HR tech unveilings and demonstrations that will define the future of talent

Pre-Conference Training Day for customers to maximize the Phenom platform to hire faster, develop better and retain longer

Networking and entertainment, including a welcome party at the historic Reading Terminal Market and Customer Appreciation Dinner

Fun extracurriculars like yoga, meditation and Philly’s Famous Rocky Steps Run

IAMPHENOM (April 24-25 in Philadelphia) welcomes all professionals interested in understanding the latest innovations in AI, automation and experience in HR. Pre-Conference Training Day (April 23) is exclusive to customers and seating is limited. IAMPHENOM attendees will be eligible to earn SHRM and HRCI credits.

To register and view more details, including additional speakers and agenda, visit IAMPHENOM.com.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, hiring managers, HR and HRIS — empowering over 500 diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, One-Way Interviews, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (4 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

