Tyto Athene, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Appoints Dennis Kelly as New CEO

Navy veteran and GovCon growth leader to advance the next phase in Tyto’s strategic growth journey

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#gotyto—Tyto Athene, LLC (“Tyto”), a federal systems integrator of mission-focused digital transformation services, has appointed Dennis Kelly to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kelly joins the organization as a 30-year industry veteran and experienced executive in the defense and intelligence community. He will lead Tyto’s strategic growth efforts while also focusing on service delivery excellence to its U.S. defense, national security, intelligence, space, and public safety agency clients around the globe. Tyto is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington”), a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries.









Mr. Kelly brings significant experience with strategy, M&A and integration, having previously served as CEO of Eqlipse Technologies and President and COO of Centauri, both Arlington portfolio companies. Mr. Kelly led Eqlipse through seven strategic acquisitions and associated integrations over eighteen months and has served as an executive leader for other fast-growing companies in the government technology and national security sectors.

Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner at Arlington, said, “Appointing Dennis as CEO signifies our commitment to continuing to invest behind the Tyto platform, driven by the immense potential growth we see in the market. Dennis’ proven track record within the Arlington portfolio and extensive experience in the government contracting space prove he is the leader to drive Tyto’s growth and operational excellence.”

“Building on the foundation set by the Tyto team, I am excited for this opportunity to further advance Tyto’s growth strategy and to deepen and expand our capabilities to meet our customer’s evolving mission requirements in this ever-changing world,” said Dennis Kelly. “Our team is passionate about national security and supporting the government’s mission to secure our nation. I am fully committed to our talented and mission-focused people who are supporting our global customers and look forward to working with Arlington again to achieve our shared vision.”

Kelly is a U.S. Navy veteran and an active contributor to the government contracting industry and community. He has served as co-chair of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce GovCon committee and was a previous board member of the Professional Services Council. Kelly holds a bachelor’s degree from Roger Williams University with a major in industrial engineering technology and a minor in computer technology. He earned an executive MBA from the University of Rhode Island.

About Tyto Athene

Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Tyto Athene harnesses the power of technology to provide solutions that shape the future. With over 60 years of experience providing mission-focused digital transformation and nine offices across the U.S., our team of experts connects people with technologies to seamlessly integrate and modernize enterprise-level operations that increase mission resiliency, capability, and flexibility for U.S. defense, national security, intelligence, space, and public safety agencies around the globe. Tyto’s deep understanding of the customer’s mission brings proven results. For more information, visit https://gotyto.com/ or Tyto Athene on LinkedIn.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries. The firm partners with founders and management teams to build strategically important businesses in the government services and technology, aerospace and defense, and healthcare sectors. Since its inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 150 companies and is currently investing out of its $3.8 billion Fund VI. For more information, visit Arlington’s website at www.arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on LinkedIn.

