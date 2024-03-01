U.S. Navy Selects Mercury to Deliver Electronic Warfare Combat Training Subsystems

ANDOVER, Mass., March 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, today announced that it received a five-year, $243.8 million, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to deliver rapidly reprogrammable electronic attack training subsystems for the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division. These subsystems build on more than 25 years of test and training technology from the Mercury Processing Platform to bring the most advanced, near-peer jamming and electronic warfare capabilities to U.S. pilot training organizations.

The most effective way to prepare pilots and aircrews for real-world combat environments is through training scenarios that represent near-peer threat capabilities to the greatest possible extent. Mercury’s proven digital RF memory (DRFM)-based reactive jamming subsystems allow training planners to quickly reprogram missions for different aircraft via an intuitive software interface and simultaneously emulate multiple National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC)-validated threats. Mercury has provided radar jamming capabilities to the Navy’s Airborne Threat Simulation Organization (ATSO) since 1987 and has delivered more than 600 systems over the past decade.

Mercury received the initial $20.3 million DRFM production order from ATSO. The new contract also includes ongoing engineering services to continually update the system’s threat library to stay ahead of adversarial capabilities.

“The electronic warfare capabilities of near-peer adversaries are more sophisticated than ever before, and our combat pilots must train using technology that emulates the most advanced jamming threats,” said Roya Montakhab, GM of Mercury’s Platform Systems business unit. “We look forward to working with the Navy’s Airborne Threat Simulation Office to provide our pilots with a mission-critical advantage on the battlefield.”

Mercury Systems is a technology company that delivers mission-critical processing power to the edge, making advanced technologies profoundly more accessible for today’s most challenging aerospace and defense missions. The Mercury Processing Platform allows customers to tap into innovative capabilities from silicon to system scale, turning data into decisions on timelines that matter. Mercury’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs and across 35 countries, enabling a broad range of applications in mission computing, sensor processing, command and control, and communications. Mercury is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and has 24 locations worldwide. To learn more, visit mrcy.com. (Nasdaq: MRCY)

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the Company’s focus on enhanced execution of the Company’s strategic plan under a refreshed Board and leadership team. You can identify these statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of any U.S. federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in or cost increases related to completing development, engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of, environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in or delays in receiving components, supply chain delays or volatility for critical components such as semiconductors, production delays or unanticipated expenses including due to quality issues or manufacturing execution issues, capacity underutilization, increases in scrap or inventory write-offs, failure to achieve or maintain manufacturing quality certifications, such as AS9100, the impact of supply chain disruption, inflation and labor shortages, among other things, on program execution and the resulting effect on customer satisfaction, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings, and operational efficiency initiatives or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, effects of shareholder activism, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements and impacts from any cyber or insider threat events, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, such as the deductibility of internal research and development, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, litigation, including the dispute arising with the former CEO over his resignation, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

