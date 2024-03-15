U.S. Polo Assn. Opens India’s Largest Brand Store in Bengaluru, India

West Palm Beach, FL, Mar 14, 2024 – (ACN Newswire) – U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and India’s leading casualwear brand, has opened its largest store in the country in Bengaluru, India. Spanning over 6,000 sq. ft. across three floors, the modern store is located in Jayanagar, one of India’s largest residential hubs with an affluent mixed residential and commercial community. U.S. Polo Assn. continues to transform the retail landscape for the brand in India, as it grows its position and targets $1 billion in sales in the country alone in the coming years.

With an authentic connection to the sport of polo, the new retail space boasts modern decor and sport-inspired accessories that take shoppers through the brand story to enhance the consumer shopping experience. The store highlights the sporty elements of the brand while showcasing elements of fashion and style and keeping U.S. Polo Assn. product the core focus. There is also the well-recognized “polo shirt wall” that embodies the spirit of the brand’s classic and timeless polo shirt.

“An important part of the brand’s growth strategy is about omnichannel marketing and engaging the customer where they want to be,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “By focusing on brick-and-mortar global flagship stores like this one in Bengaluru that is very special, U.S. Polo Assn. fans can experience the brand at home through our digital site or in-store, all with a great experience, beautiful sport and fashion imagery, as well as authentic storytelling.”

The U.S. Polo Assn. store at Jayanagar also marks a very special milestone, as the first store in India to launch the new Spring-Summer ’24 Womenswear Collection, which was previously only available online. This global flagship is also the first location to house the entire range of product categories that the brand has to offer including USPA Mainline, USPA Sport, USPA Denim & Co., womenswear, footwear, kidswear, accessories, and innerwear. Classic polo shirts, oxfords, denim, sweaters, jackets, and t-shirts are just a few of the timeless favorites that are included in the featured collection.

“Our flagship store at Jayanagar isn’t just a brick-and-mortar expansion, it’s a statement and a one-of-a-kind experience for Bengaluru customers, speaking volumes about the prowess of U.S. Polo Assn., a brand as legendary as the sport itself,” said Amitabh Suri, CEO, U.S. Polo Assn. India. “Bengaluru has been a fast-growing market for USPA over the past few years, making it the perfect choice to open our largest flagship store. And in our commitment to Indian fans, we are focusing on the ever-evolving preferences of Indian consumers.”

U.S. Polo Assn.’s popularity in India has only grown with the population, making India prime to be the global brand’s fastest-growing market.

As one of India’s leading casual wear power brands, the multi-billion-dollar, global, sport-inspired U.S. Polo Assn. brand has launched an exclusive brand-specific website USPoloAssn.in to further enhance digital offerings for customers and provide easier access to its product offerings. Its brick-and-mortar growth is exploding in India as well, with 100 more stores planned in the coming years.

Currently, the brand’s retail footprint in India is at more than 400 brand stores, and over 2,000 shop-in-shops, across more than 200 cities in India. Globally, the U.S. Polo Assn. brand is in 190 countries and has global retail sales of more than $2.4 billion.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country’s oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. A recent, multi-year deal with ESPN to broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., has made the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized around the world with awards for global growth, expansion, licensing, and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, particularly in the last five years, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

Arvind Fashions Ltd., based in Bengaluru, is India’s #1 casual and denim player in the country’s retail industry, a lifestyle powerhouse with a strong portfolio of fashion brands catering to consumers across various sub-categories and price points. With a host of renowned brands, both international and indigenous, like U.S. Polo Assn., ARROW, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Flying Machine, Arvind has a presence across lifestyle brands and value fashion.

Visit Arvind, USPoloAssn.in, and follow @uspoloassnindia.

