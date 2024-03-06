UBS Advisor Team The Mahoney Group Named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams List

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that financial advisor team, The Mahoney Group, based in the firm’s Los Angeles Private Wealth Management office, has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2024.





As an accomplished UBS Private Wealth Management team with over 36 years of experience, The Mahoney Group specializes in guiding private company founders and their families through the preparation, long-term planning and management of their exit liquidity. Together, the team helps clients design comprehensive wealth management plans that integrate financial goals ranging from estate planning, wealth transfer and philanthropic strategies to sustainable and socially-responsible investing. The Mahoney Group is led by Private Wealth Advisor Thomas (Tom) Mahoney.

“Tom and his team are true professionals, continuously providing their clients with the highest levels of investing advice, with responsive and personal service,” said Lauren Gorsche, Los Angeles Market Executive at UBS Private Wealth Management. “I’m proud to see them recognized for their long-standing commitment to clients and I’d like to congratulate them on this terrific achievement.”

Tom Mahoney is a 37-year veteran of the financial services industry who focuses on building trust and strong, lasting relationships with his clients. Tom has built The Mahoney Group around the vision that continuous learning and process improvements can have a significant impact on client wealth. He has been recognized on the Forbes Best-in-State list of top wealth advisors for the past six years (2018-2023).

After receiving his B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Tom earned an M.B.A. from Pepperdine University in California. He was a member of the Board of Governors of the CFA Society of Los Angeles and is the Co-Founder and Past President of CAIA Los Angeles.

Tom also served on the Board of Directors for The People Concern, which offers assistance, shelter and facilities to homeless individuals and families. An active scuba diver, Tom is a Dive master and Certified Rescue Diver.

The Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list for 2024 is composed of more than 4,100 teams that collectively manage approximately $5.1 trillion in client assets. The ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of quantitative and qualitative data, including telephone, virtual, and in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, and assets under management.

For the full list and further information, visit www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state/.

