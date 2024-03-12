Ulike Dominates the World Home Hair Removal Market, Establishing Category Leadership

Global IPL Hair Removal Leader is Recognized as #1 Brand of Home Hair Removal in the World

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ulike, the global leader and pioneer of IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) hair removal, announced today it has been officially recognized as the world’s #1 Brand of Home Hair Removal, according to Euromonitor International, a trusted global market research company.









This certification solidifies Ulike as the world’s leader in unit sales in the highly competitive home hair removal industry and reaffirms the brand’s commitment to delivering next-generation technology, as well as medical-grade devices for use in the comfort of home. Since launching in 2013, Ulike quickly amassed a cult following and is now one of the most popular at-home hair removal brands, helping over five million beauty fans ditch the razor for good and achieve silky smooth, hair-free skin. In addition to obtaining 300 global patents, the brand also enlists board-certified dermatologists and experts to ensure the effectiveness and safety of its FDA-approved products.

“We’re thrilled to receive this award from Euromonitor, recognizing Ulike as the world’s leading home hair removal device. At inception, Ulike set out to solve common frustrations associated with at-home hair removal, and we’re proud to be pioneering the space with technology and proven results,” said Erica Minor, Head of US Communications for Ulike. “Ulike is continuing to introduce revolutionary experiences, with more innovation to come later this year.”

Most recently, Ulike launched the Sapphire Air 3, becoming the first brand to introduce Sapphire Contact Cooling Technology to at-home devices for painless, quick, safe, and effective hair removal out of the salon. Pinpointing hair at the root and using ice-cooling technology for optimal comfort, users can see visible results in just 2 weeks and 90% hair-density reduction in just 4 weeks.

For more information about Ulike, please visit Ulike.com or follow the brand on Instagram.

ABOUT ULIKE

Since 2013, Ulike has harnessed the power of clinical technology to produce luxurious, painless, and cost-effective IPL at-home hair removal devices. With powerful IPL and Sapphire Cooling Technology, the devices deliver visible results and are suitable to use on the full body. The devices are FDA-approved, clinically tested and dermatologist recommended. Since inception, the brand has grown to be a global leader of IPL at-home beauty devices with over 4 million units sold in 17 countries worldwide. As a beauty-tech brand focused on innovation, Ulike allots thirty percent of its annual profits to research and development. This continuous drive for advancement is what has helped the brand secure over 100 global patents and become an international success.

ABOUT EUROMONITOR

Euromonitor International is the world’s leading provider of global business intelligence, market analysis and consumer insights. From local to global and tactical to strategic, our research solutions support decisions on how, where and when to grow your business. With offices around the world, analysts in over 100 countries, the latest data science techniques and market research on every key trend and driver, we help you make sense of global markets.

Contacts

Konnect Agency



ulike@konnectagency.com