Ultrahuman Raises $35M to Accelerate Growth and Research in the Health Monitoring Space

By collating a large set of biomarkers on an integrated platform across a range of products, Ultrahuman is able to create a grand unified view of the human body.

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – March 20, 2024) – The pioneer in wearable tech, Ultrahuman, has today announced a $35 million equity and debt investment round. The series B funding round saw participation from venture capital firms Blume Ventures, Steadview Capital, Nexus Venture Partners and Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal. Ultrahuman will deploy the funds towards building further manufacturing capacity and deeper research in the health tracking space.

“This funding round marks a pivotal step forward in our journey to dominate the smart rings space, bringing us closer to our goal of being the market leader,” remarked Mohit Kumar, co-founder of Ultrahuman.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/202388_56e061f774eaf9c6_002full.jpg

Ultrahuman is at the forefront of the health-tech revolution, boasting the world’s largest and only multi-device health ecosystem. In addition to their smart ring called Ring Air, the Ultrahuman product suite includes a continuous glucose monitoring wearable called M1 Live, a home health device called Ultrahuman Home and a preventive blood testing product called Blood Vision. Their platform integrates glucose, sleep, movement, blood markers, and HRV, offering a comprehensive approach to health monitoring.

“The future of health is integrated, and at Ultrahuman, we’re making that future a reality today by seamlessly combining various health data streams to empower preventative health and wellness,” said Mohit Kumar.

Ultrahuman has seen phenomenal growth over the past 12 months, becoming the second-largest player in the smart ring market while maintaining profitability. “Our vision of being the top player in terms of both active devices and geographic presence is within reach, thanks to our rapid expansion and the love we’ve received from our users,” added Mohit Kumar.

A key driver of Ultrahuman’s explosive growth has been its expansion into over 150 retail outlets worldwide, including iconic locations like London’s Selfridges on Oxford Street, Changi airport in Singapore, and the Virgin megastore in Dubai. This retail footprint expansion has been instrumental in introducing Ultrahuman’s cutting-edge technology to a global audience.

“Our growth is a testament to the user love for our products, highlighted by industry-leading NPS and engagement metrics since the launch of our latest model, the Ring Air. Our relentless focus on improving user experience through continuous firmware and software updates is what sets us apart,” Mohit Kumar emphasized. “Shipping a new firmware version every 2 weeks and weekly app improvements reflect our commitment to excellence and our speed of execution, our biggest competitive advantage. We’ve also iterated in hardware at the speed of software by designing novel devices like Ultrahuman Home, a home health monitor.”

Looking ahead, Ultrahuman is on track to surpass $100 million in annualized revenue run rate (ARR) by the end of 2024, a milestone that will be achieved profitably. “Our ability to make long-term manufacturing investments, supported by our profitability, is unique in the smart rings market,” Mohit Kumar noted.

UltraFactory, a recent addition of a new manufacturing facility, is capable of supporting $200 million in annual revenue, a clear indication of Ultrahuman’s readiness for its next phase of growth.

Ultrahuman’s dedication to scientific validation and innovation is further evidenced by the completion of a clinical trial involving 105 participants, aimed at validating the ‘Metabolic Score’ generated on the Ultrahuman platform. “Our long-term investment in R&D and intellectual property is a cornerstone of our strategy, ensuring that our products not only meet but exceed the highest standards of efficacy and reliability,” Mohit Kumar concluded.

About Ultrahuman:

Ultrahuman’s products include the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, the world’s lightest sleep-tracking wearable, Ultrahuman M1, a continuous glucose monitoring platform, Blood Vision, a preventive blood testing platform with the pioneering UltraTrace™ technology and Ultrahuman Home, a revolutionary health device for your home. By collating a large set of biomarkers on an integrated platform, Ultrahuman is able to create a grand unified view of the human body. For more information and updates on Ultrahuman, please visit ultrahuman.com or follow us via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contact Info:

Name: Hisham Syed

Email: hisham@ultrahuman.com

Organization: Ultrahuman

Website: https://www.ultrahuman.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202388