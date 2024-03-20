Uniqus Consultech launches UniQuest, an AI assistant for Financial Reporting and ESG

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIassistant–Uniqus Consultech Inc., the ESG and Accounting & Reporting Consulting Company, today announced the launch of UniQuest, a web-based AI-powered research product designed to revolutionize how finance and sustainability executives perform research and manage knowledge on financial reporting and ESG matters.





UniQuest leverages cutting-edge technology and deep domain expertise to enhance productivity and effectiveness of research and knowledge management by users. Key features include:

Focused Results: Using a customized knowledge bank, UniQuest delivers high-quality results on financial reporting and ESG topics with speed. Highly accurate & focused search results on a range of topics enable users to get the right outcomes on topics of interest. Interactive Search: The ‘Ask UniQuest AI’ feature enables users to query the platform and get detailed insights. UniQuest employs sophisticated techniques such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), semantic analysis and machine learning to deliver highly relevant responses. Document Chat: With UniQuest’s document chat feature, users can upload their own PDF documents and engage in dynamic discussions within the platform. UniQuest helps identify key data points, extract specific information, or generate summaries with ease and efficiency. Notes Creator: The platform includes an intuitive note-taking feature that provides an integrated platform to create, edit and organize documents to consolidate all relevant data points in one central location.

Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO of Uniqus said, “UniQuest reflects our commitment to leverage emerging technologies and our deep expertise for the benefit of our clients and the wider ecosystem.”

Sandip Khetan, Co-Founder, Global Head of Accounting & Reporting Consulting, added, “The financial and non-financial reporting landscape is rapidly changing and its increasing complexities have created the need for accurate, relevant, and rapid research & knowledge management to make more informed decisions. With UniQuest, we seek to significantly enhance research capabilities within the realm of financial reporting and ESG by leveraging Generative AI.”

The platform is available free to all users at https://uniqus.com/uniquest/.

About Uniqus Consultech:

Uniqus Consultech is a global tech-enabled consulting company that specializes in ESG and Accounting & Reporting Consulting. The Company is co-founded by consulting veterans Jamil Khatri and Sandip Khetan and backed by marquee investors such as Nexus Venture Partners, Sorin Investments, and other angel investors. Anu Chaudhary, a global ESG specialist with over 20 years of experience, serves as the Global Head of ESG.

With operations in the US, India, and the Middle East, Uniqus is committed to leveraging technology and an integrated global delivery model to provide best-in-class consulting services that drive measurable results and create long-term value for its clients.

For more information, please visit: www.uniqus.com

